Ruta del Sol: Jack Haig wins stage 4

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 1 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 2 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 3 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 4 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 5 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 6 of 15

Hugo Houle (Astana)

Image 7 of 15

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) leads the escape group

Image 8 of 15

Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic)

Image 9 of 15

Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels) at the head of the breakaway

Image 10 of 15

GRANADA SPAIN FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 4 a 125km stage from Villanueva Mesa to Granada 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 22 2020 in Granada Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 11 of 15

GRANADA SPAIN FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 4 a 125km stage from Villanueva Mesa to Granada 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 22 2020 in Granada Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 12 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 13 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN)/ MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 14 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 15 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Jakob Fuglsang's options on taking a straight second straight title in the Vuelta a Andalucia remained fully on track on Saturday after the Danish racer put up a strong defence of his lead on the race's final mountain stage, won by Australia's Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott).

The crunch moment of the stage came when Astana Pro team racer shadowed Haig and arch-rival Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) over the summit of the final, tough ascent of the day, the first category Alto del Purche.

The trio then worked well together to maintain a 30-second gap on their closest pursuers, UAE's Brandon McNulty and Astana's Ion Izagirre on the 85kmh drop back down to Granada, once again the finishing city for a key mountain stage in Andalucia.

Landa led out the three-way sprint on the Paseo de la Bomba boulevard and Fuglsang ground his way past the Basque, but Haig timed his final acceleration perfectly for his first win since a stage of the Tour de Pologne three years ago.

Haig's victory was sweet sporting revenge after his major disappointment on Friday, where the 26-year-old was ideally poised to do battle for the stage win but then followed Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) off course on a badly indicated sharp right-hand bend.

Granada is, also, a finish which has smiled on Mitchelton-Scott racers for two years running now - 12 months ago Haig's team-mate Simon Yates won there thanks to a spectacular solo break over another tough climb in the foothills of Sierra Nevada, the Hazallanas. This time around, it was Haig, ninth in the 2019 stage, cracking open the champagne.

"To finish with the stage win is a relief and a good feeling. I'm much happier than yesterday. I felt tired but nervous for the sprint," Haig said afterwards.

"It was only a short stage at 130km but it began fast. A big group got away but Astana controlled it. Then when we got close to Granada, the pace ramped up and it was a full out race on the climb."

Already second in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this February, where he also led for a day, Haig's strong mountain performance and gutsy late sprint victory has also allowed the Australian to move into third overall in the provisional GC ranking - where he was sixth last year.

However, Fuglsang, who has led Andalucia since day one, continues to forge on towards an increasingly likely, if not yet definitive, second overall victory in three years. While the Dane goes into Sunday's final time trial stage with his 14-second advantage over second-placed Landa and 35 second lead on Haig unchanged, after stage 4, the rest of the field, led by team-mate Izagirre, are now distanced to over a minute. Given that kind of time gap all but impossible to recover in just 13 kilometres against the clock on Sunday, only Landa and Haig can now put up a late challenge the Dane.

Perhaps knowing that Landa's best chance of sinking Fuglsang would be on the climbs rather than in a time trial, Bahrain-Merida combined with the Fundación Euskadi - Orbea squad to lay down a furious pace to the foot of the Purche, the most difficult ascent on Saturday's short but punishing 125-kilometre final mountain stage. An 18 man break that had formed early on withered in the face of the two teams' joint onslaught, whilst a hefty chunk of the peloton had already thrown in the towel before the road began to steepen for one last time on the stage.

As for the race leader himself, Fuglsang was always close to the front of the main group of favourites, even as Landa's team-mates Matej Mohoric and Gianpaolo Caruso drove hard to put the Dane under pressure.

Perhaps seeking to prevent his rivals challenging him, Fuglsang attempted one big attack seven kilometres from the summit of the Purche, only for Landa to drag a group of half a dozen riders including Izagirre, Haig, a very active McNulty and a flagging Marc Soler (Movistar) back up to him.

But once caught, Fugslang opted, bizarrely, to keep driving on and off at the head of the little group of favourites despite having team-mate Izagirre - distanced, together with Solver by a brief, subsequent, dig by Landa - struggling during his previous attack and now a bare 50 metres behind him.

Amongst others, Fuglsang's lengthy drive had Alberto Contador, now commentating for Eurosport, openly baffled by the Dane's strategy of leaving his own teammate - previously at 34 seconds and now at beyond a minute overall - out for the count on the stage.

Either way, while Fuglsang's tactic could not stop Haig and Landa making brief moves close to the summit. The Dane had no problems crushing their attacks, and while the stage itself escaped him 20 kilometres further on, the overall title looks all but certain to remain the Fuglsang's for a second year running.

How it unfolded

With the individual time trial looming it was the last chance for the climbers to make a difference with the category 1 Alto de Purche topping out with 18km to go on a punchy 127km stage from Villanueva Mesía to Granada.

It could have been one for the breakaway as the overall contenders saved their efforts for the final stage and there were plenty of riders willing to go on the attack with an 18-rider move going clear in the early kilometres.

Lennard Hofstede (Team Jumbo-Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), Silvan Dillier (AG2R la Mondiale), Maurits Lammertink (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Jerome Cousin and Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Floris De Tier and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic), James Shaw (Riwal Readynez), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Burgos-BH), Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Kern Pharma), and Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo made up the breakaway but were only ever allowed less than a three-minute advantage.

De Tier led the group over the top of the two early category 3 climbs, the Puerto de Nivar and Alto de Huetor Santillan.

Vuelta a España stage winner Madrazo put in an attack in the valley before the Alto de Purche on an unclassified ascent to the intermediate sprint, where he took the points and led the race into the base of the Purche with a 28-second lead.

The group of race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), the remnants of a peloton which had splintered on the earlier climbs, swept Madrazo up on the lower slopes. Bahrain McLaren led into the ascent for Mikel Landa before Fuglsang himself took up the pace and opened up a gap - shattering the group behind on the steepest early slopes.

The group reeled Fuglsang in but at great cost, with only Landa, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) the only riders able to hold the wheel of the Dane.

As the gradient eased, Ion Izagirre began to rejoin the leaders, spurring an attack by McNulty as they sped across a plateau before the summit.

Fuglsang closed down the move before Haig launched a counter as the climbing resumed, putting McNulty out the back and preventing Izagirre from making contact.

Fuglsang, Landa and Haig came together on the sinuous descent, with Haig taking the front until the course leveled off somewhat with 6km to go.

Haig tried to get Landa to pull through, but after the Spaniard refused and the pace dropped, Fuglsang came through to keep the trio rolling.

Just outside the kilometre banner, Haig tried to escape but Fuglsang shut it down and put in a surge of his own, with Landa holding onto his wheel. It came back together for some cat and mouse before Landa put in his move but it wasn't enough and Haig came over the top to take the stage.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3:07:35 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 4 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:14 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 11 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 12 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 14 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 17 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:35 18 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 19 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:37 20 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 0:03:31 21 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 23 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 24 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 25 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 26 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:04:55 28 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 29 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:04:59 32 Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:05:45 33 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 34 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 35 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 36 James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:05:51 37 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 39 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 40 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 42 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 43 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:08:01 44 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 45 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 46 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:04 47 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:08:33 48 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 49 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 51 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 52 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 53 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez 54 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:36 55 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:35 56 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 57 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 58 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 59 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 60 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:12:28 61 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 62 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:13:18 63 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 65 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:37 66 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 67 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 68 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 69 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 70 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 71 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 72 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 73 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 74 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 75 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 76 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 77 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 78 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 79 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 80 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 81 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 82 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix 83 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 85 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 86 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 88 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 89 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 90 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 0:13:54 91 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo 92 Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:15:37 93 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 94 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 95 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 96 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 97 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 98 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 99 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:16 101 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 102 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 103 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 104 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:18:18 105 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:18:36 106 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 107 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 108 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 110 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 111 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 112 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:20:35 113 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:09 116 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 118 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 119 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 120 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 122 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 123 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 125 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 126 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 127 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 128 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 129 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 0:24:22 DNF David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates DNF Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA



