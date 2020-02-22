Ruta del Sol: Jack Haig wins stage 4
Jakob Fuglsang's options on taking a straight second straight title in the Vuelta a Andalucia remained fully on track on Saturday after the Danish racer put up a strong defence of his lead on the race's final mountain stage, won by Australia's Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott).
The crunch moment of the stage came when Astana Pro team racer shadowed Haig and arch-rival Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) over the summit of the final, tough ascent of the day, the first category Alto del Purche.
The trio then worked well together to maintain a 30-second gap on their closest pursuers, UAE's Brandon McNulty and Astana's Ion Izagirre on the 85kmh drop back down to Granada, once again the finishing city for a key mountain stage in Andalucia.
Landa led out the three-way sprint on the Paseo de la Bomba boulevard and Fuglsang ground his way past the Basque, but Haig timed his final acceleration perfectly for his first win since a stage of the Tour de Pologne three years ago.
Haig's victory was sweet sporting revenge after his major disappointment on Friday, where the 26-year-old was ideally poised to do battle for the stage win but then followed Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) off course on a badly indicated sharp right-hand bend.
Granada is, also, a finish which has smiled on Mitchelton-Scott racers for two years running now - 12 months ago Haig's team-mate Simon Yates won there thanks to a spectacular solo break over another tough climb in the foothills of Sierra Nevada, the Hazallanas. This time around, it was Haig, ninth in the 2019 stage, cracking open the champagne.
"To finish with the stage win is a relief and a good feeling. I'm much happier than yesterday. I felt tired but nervous for the sprint," Haig said afterwards.
"It was only a short stage at 130km but it began fast. A big group got away but Astana controlled it. Then when we got close to Granada, the pace ramped up and it was a full out race on the climb."
Already second in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this February, where he also led for a day, Haig's strong mountain performance and gutsy late sprint victory has also allowed the Australian to move into third overall in the provisional GC ranking - where he was sixth last year.
However, Fuglsang, who has led Andalucia since day one, continues to forge on towards an increasingly likely, if not yet definitive, second overall victory in three years. While the Dane goes into Sunday's final time trial stage with his 14-second advantage over second-placed Landa and 35 second lead on Haig unchanged, after stage 4, the rest of the field, led by team-mate Izagirre, are now distanced to over a minute. Given that kind of time gap all but impossible to recover in just 13 kilometres against the clock on Sunday, only Landa and Haig can now put up a late challenge the Dane.
Perhaps knowing that Landa's best chance of sinking Fuglsang would be on the climbs rather than in a time trial, Bahrain-Merida combined with the Fundación Euskadi - Orbea squad to lay down a furious pace to the foot of the Purche, the most difficult ascent on Saturday's short but punishing 125-kilometre final mountain stage. An 18 man break that had formed early on withered in the face of the two teams' joint onslaught, whilst a hefty chunk of the peloton had already thrown in the towel before the road began to steepen for one last time on the stage.
As for the race leader himself, Fuglsang was always close to the front of the main group of favourites, even as Landa's team-mates Matej Mohoric and Gianpaolo Caruso drove hard to put the Dane under pressure.
Perhaps seeking to prevent his rivals challenging him, Fuglsang attempted one big attack seven kilometres from the summit of the Purche, only for Landa to drag a group of half a dozen riders including Izagirre, Haig, a very active McNulty and a flagging Marc Soler (Movistar) back up to him.
But once caught, Fugslang opted, bizarrely, to keep driving on and off at the head of the little group of favourites despite having team-mate Izagirre - distanced, together with Solver by a brief, subsequent, dig by Landa - struggling during his previous attack and now a bare 50 metres behind him.
Amongst others, Fuglsang's lengthy drive had Alberto Contador, now commentating for Eurosport, openly baffled by the Dane's strategy of leaving his own teammate - previously at 34 seconds and now at beyond a minute overall - out for the count on the stage.
Either way, while Fuglsang's tactic could not stop Haig and Landa making brief moves close to the summit. The Dane had no problems crushing their attacks, and while the stage itself escaped him 20 kilometres further on, the overall title looks all but certain to remain the Fuglsang's for a second year running.
How it unfolded
With the individual time trial looming it was the last chance for the climbers to make a difference with the category 1 Alto de Purche topping out with 18km to go on a punchy 127km stage from Villanueva Mesía to Granada.
It could have been one for the breakaway as the overall contenders saved their efforts for the final stage and there were plenty of riders willing to go on the attack with an 18-rider move going clear in the early kilometres.
Lennard Hofstede (Team Jumbo-Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), Silvan Dillier (AG2R la Mondiale), Maurits Lammertink (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Jerome Cousin and Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Floris De Tier and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic), James Shaw (Riwal Readynez), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Burgos-BH), Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Kern Pharma), and Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo made up the breakaway but were only ever allowed less than a three-minute advantage.
De Tier led the group over the top of the two early category 3 climbs, the Puerto de Nivar and Alto de Huetor Santillan.
Vuelta a España stage winner Madrazo put in an attack in the valley before the Alto de Purche on an unclassified ascent to the intermediate sprint, where he took the points and led the race into the base of the Purche with a 28-second lead.
The group of race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), the remnants of a peloton which had splintered on the earlier climbs, swept Madrazo up on the lower slopes. Bahrain McLaren led into the ascent for Mikel Landa before Fuglsang himself took up the pace and opened up a gap - shattering the group behind on the steepest early slopes.
The group reeled Fuglsang in but at great cost, with only Landa, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) the only riders able to hold the wheel of the Dane.
As the gradient eased, Ion Izagirre began to rejoin the leaders, spurring an attack by McNulty as they sped across a plateau before the summit.
Fuglsang closed down the move before Haig launched a counter as the climbing resumed, putting McNulty out the back and preventing Izagirre from making contact.
Fuglsang, Landa and Haig came together on the sinuous descent, with Haig taking the front until the course leveled off somewhat with 6km to go.
Haig tried to get Landa to pull through, but after the Spaniard refused and the pace dropped, Fuglsang came through to keep the trio rolling.
Just outside the kilometre banner, Haig tried to escape but Fuglsang shut it down and put in a surge of his own, with Landa holding onto his wheel. It came back together for some cat and mouse before Landa put in his move but it wasn't enough and Haig came over the top to take the stage.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
3:07:35
2
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
3
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
4
Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:27
5
Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
6
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
0:01:14
7
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
8
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10
Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
11
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
12
Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
13
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
14
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
15
Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
16
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
17
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:02:35
18
Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
19
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
0:02:37
20
Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
0:03:31
21
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22
Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
23
Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
24
Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
25
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
26
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
27
Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:04:55
28
Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
29
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
31
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:04:59
32
Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:05:45
33
Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
34
Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35
Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
36
James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
0:05:51
37
Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38
Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
39
Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
40
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
41
Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
42
Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
43
Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez
0:08:01
44
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
45
Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
46
Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:08:04
47
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:08:33
48
Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
49
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
51
Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
52
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
53
Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
54
Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:08:36
55
Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:10:35
56
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
57
Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
58
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
59
Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
60
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
0:12:28
61
Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
62
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:13:18
63
Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
65
Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:13:37
66
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
68
Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
69
Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
70
Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
71
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
72
Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
73
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
74
Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
75
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
76
Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
77
Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
78
Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
79
Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
80
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
81
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
82
Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
83
Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
84
Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
85
Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
86
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
88
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
89
Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
90
Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
0:13:54
91
Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
92
Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:15:37
93
Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
94
Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
95
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
96
Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
97
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
98
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
99
Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:16:16
101
Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
102
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
103
Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
104
Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:18:18
105
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:18:36
106
Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
107
Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
108
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
109
Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
110
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
111
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
112
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:20:35
113
Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
114
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115
Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:21:09
116
Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
117
Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
118
Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
119
Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
120
Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121
Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
122
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
123
Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
124
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
125
Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
126
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
127
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
128
Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
129
Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
0:24:22
DNF
David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
DNF
Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNF
Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
17:30:01
2
Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:00:14
3
Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:35
4
Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
0:01:01
5
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
0:01:44
6
Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren
0:01:45
7
Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
0:02:41
8
Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:02:50
9
Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10
Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
0:02:59
11
Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:03:20
12
Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott
0:03:29
13
Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
0:04:10
14
Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:04:28
15
Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:05:14
16
Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
0:05:33
17
Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:05:38
18
Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
0:07:01
19
Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:07:23
20
Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:07:42
21
Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
0:08:15
22
Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:08:17
23
Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:08:48
24
Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:09:07
25
Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:09:14
26
Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:10:31
27
Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:10:57
28
Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
0:11:09
29
Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:13:15
30
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
0:13:40
31
Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
0:14:20
32
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
0:15:26
33
Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez
0:15:42
34
Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:15:53
35
Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
0:18:58
36
Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:19:29
37
Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:19:30
38
Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:19:47
39
Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:19:50
40
Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:19:56
41
Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:20:03
42
Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
0:20:13
43
Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:20:26
44
Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:20:52
45
Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:21:59
46
Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:22:41
47
Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
0:22:49
48
Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:23:07
49
Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:23:14
50
Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:23:33
51
James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez
0:23:38
52
Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:23:54
53
Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:23:58
54
Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:24:18
55
Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:24:25
56
Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:24:48
57
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:24:53
58
Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:25:28
59
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
0:25:55
60
Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:28:05
61
Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:29:21
62
Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:29:27
63
Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:29:44
64
Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:30:33
65
Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:30:55
66
Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:31:08
67
Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix
0:31:25
68
Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez
69
Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:31:29
70
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
0:31:58
71
Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
0:32:56
72
Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
0:33:10
73
Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
0:33:26
74
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
0:34:02
75
Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
0:34:10
76
Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:34:22
77
Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
0:34:27
78
Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
0:34:46
79
Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:34:47
80
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie
0:34:56
81
Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
0:34:57
82
Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez
0:35:12
83
Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale
0:35:25
84
Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH
0:37:04
85
Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
0:37:16
86
Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
0:37:56
87
Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
0:38:08
88
Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
0:38:13
89
Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:38:19
90
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
0:39:05
91
Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:40:03
92
Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
0:40:16
93
Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:41:00
94
Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:41:10
95
Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
0:41:24
96
Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:42:17
97
Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:42:18
98
Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:42:23
99
Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:42:32
100
Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
0:42:33
101
Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:43:13
102
Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
0:43:57
103
Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:45:18
104
Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:47:14
105
Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:48:50
106
Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
0:49:07
107
Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:49:32
108
Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma
0:50:13
109
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
0:51:49
110
Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:52:33
111
Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez
0:53:21
112
Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:54:02
113
Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
0:54:28
114
Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team
0:54:32
115
Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
0:55:34
116
Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
0:55:40
117
Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
0:55:53
118
Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo
0:56:35
119
Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
0:57:02
120
Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
0:57:06
121
Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
0:57:34
122
Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie
1:01:40
123
Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
1:02:25
124
Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
1:03:50
125
Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
1:04:03
126
Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
1:04:42
127
Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
1:08:23
128
Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
1:15:40
129
Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
1:16:35