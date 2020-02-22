Ruta del Sol: Jack Haig wins stage 4

Alasdair Fotheringham
Cycling News
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 1 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Image 2 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa
Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 3 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa
Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 4 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa
Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 5 of 15

Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa
Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) takes the win over Jakob Fuglsang and Mikel Landa

Image 6 of 15

Hugo Houle (Astana)
Hugo Houle (Astana)

Image 7 of 15

Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) leads the escape group
Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren) leads the escape group

Image 8 of 15

Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic)
Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic)

Image 9 of 15

Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels) at the head of the breakaway
Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels) at the head of the breakaway

Image 10 of 15

GRANADA SPAIN FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 4 a 125km stage from Villanueva Mesa to Granada 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 22 2020 in Granada Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
GRANADA SPAIN FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 4 a 125km stage from Villanueva Mesa to Granada 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 22 2020 in Granada Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 11 of 15

GRANADA SPAIN FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 4 a 125km stage from Villanueva Mesa to Granada 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 22 2020 in Granada Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
GRANADA SPAIN FEBRUARY 22 Arrival Ion Izagirre of Spain and Astana Pro Team Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 4 a 125km stage from Villanueva Mesa to Granada 672m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 22 2020 in Granada Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 12 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / LLEGADA/ ARRIVAL/ SPRINT/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 13 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN)/ MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN)/ MAILLOT AMARILLO LÃDER/ YELLOW LEADER JERSEY/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 14 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ CELEBRACIÃN CELEBRATION/ HAIG, Jack (AUS)/ Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Image 15 of 15

Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020
Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / PODIUM/ FUGLSANG, Jakob (DEN) Villanueva MesÃ­a - Granada (125 Km) 21-02-2020/ Cycling: AndalucÃ­a Tour / Vuelta AndalucÃ­a / 4 Stage / 4 Etapa / Â©PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020

Jakob Fuglsang's options on taking a straight second straight title in the Vuelta a Andalucia remained fully on track on Saturday after the Danish racer put up a strong defence of his lead on the race's final mountain stage, won by Australia's Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott).

The crunch moment of the stage came when Astana Pro team racer shadowed Haig and arch-rival Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) over the summit of the final, tough ascent of the day, the first category Alto del Purche.

The trio then worked well together to maintain a 30-second gap on their closest pursuers, UAE's Brandon McNulty and Astana's Ion Izagirre on the 85kmh drop back down to Granada, once again the finishing city for a key mountain stage in Andalucia.

Landa led out the three-way sprint on the Paseo de la Bomba boulevard and Fuglsang ground his way past the Basque, but Haig timed his final acceleration perfectly for his first win since a stage of the Tour de Pologne three years ago.

Haig's victory was sweet sporting revenge after his major disappointment on Friday, where the 26-year-old was ideally poised to do battle for the stage win but then followed Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) off course on a badly indicated sharp right-hand bend.

Granada is, also, a finish which has smiled on Mitchelton-Scott racers for two years running now - 12 months ago Haig's team-mate Simon Yates won there thanks to a spectacular solo break over another tough climb in the foothills of Sierra Nevada, the Hazallanas. This time around, it was Haig, ninth in the 2019 stage, cracking open the champagne.

"To finish with the stage win is a relief and a good feeling. I'm much happier than yesterday. I felt tired but nervous for the sprint," Haig said afterwards.

"It was only a short stage at 130km but it began fast. A big group got away but Astana controlled it. Then when we got close to Granada, the pace ramped up and it was a full out race on the climb."

Already second in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this February, where he also led for a day, Haig's strong mountain performance and gutsy late sprint victory has also allowed the Australian to move into third overall in the provisional GC ranking - where he was sixth last year.

However, Fuglsang, who has led Andalucia since day one, continues to forge on towards an increasingly likely, if not yet definitive, second overall victory in three years. While the Dane goes into Sunday's final time trial stage with his 14-second advantage over second-placed Landa and 35 second lead on Haig unchanged, after stage 4, the rest of the field, led by team-mate Izagirre, are now distanced to over a minute. Given that kind of time gap all but impossible to recover in just 13 kilometres against the clock on Sunday, only Landa and Haig can now put up a late challenge the Dane.

Perhaps knowing that Landa's best chance of sinking Fuglsang would be on the climbs rather than in a time trial, Bahrain-Merida combined with the Fundación Euskadi - Orbea squad to lay down a furious pace to the foot of the Purche, the most difficult ascent on Saturday's short but punishing 125-kilometre final mountain stage. An 18 man break that had formed early on withered in the face of the two teams' joint onslaught, whilst a hefty chunk of the peloton had already thrown in the towel before the road began to steepen for one last time on the stage.

As for the race leader himself, Fuglsang was always close to the front of the main group of favourites, even as Landa's team-mates Matej Mohoric and Gianpaolo Caruso drove hard to put the Dane under pressure.

Perhaps seeking to prevent his rivals challenging him, Fuglsang attempted one big attack seven kilometres from the summit of the Purche, only for Landa to drag a group of half a dozen riders including Izagirre, Haig, a very active McNulty and a flagging Marc Soler (Movistar) back up to him.

But once caught, Fugslang opted, bizarrely, to keep driving on and off at the head of the little group of favourites despite having team-mate Izagirre - distanced, together with Solver by a brief, subsequent, dig by Landa - struggling during his previous attack and now a bare 50 metres behind him. 

Amongst others, Fuglsang's lengthy drive had Alberto Contador, now commentating for Eurosport, openly baffled by the Dane's strategy of leaving his own teammate - previously at 34 seconds and now at beyond a minute overall - out for the count on the stage.

Either way, while Fuglsang's tactic could not stop Haig and Landa making brief moves close to the summit. The Dane had no problems crushing their attacks, and while the stage itself escaped him 20 kilometres further on, the overall title looks all but certain to remain the Fuglsang's for a second year running.

How it unfolded

With the individual time trial looming it was the last chance for the climbers to make a difference with the category 1 Alto de Purche topping out with 18km to go on a punchy 127km stage from Villanueva Mesía to Granada.

It could have been one for the breakaway as the overall contenders saved their efforts for the final stage and there were plenty of riders willing to go on the attack with an 18-rider move going clear in the early kilometres.

Lennard Hofstede (Team Jumbo-Visma), Nelson Oliveira (Movistar Team), Kobe Goossens (Lotto Soudal), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain McLaren), Silvan Dillier (AG2R la Mondiale), Maurits Lammertink (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Jerome Cousin and Damien Gaudin (Total Direct Energie), Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Kevin Reza (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept), Floris De Tier and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Fenix), Benoit Jarrier (Team Arkea-Samsic), James Shaw (Riwal Readynez), Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda and Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Burgos-BH), Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Kern Pharma), and Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo made up the breakaway but were only ever allowed less than a three-minute advantage.

De Tier led the group over the top of the two early category 3 climbs, the Puerto de Nivar and Alto de Huetor Santillan.

Vuelta a España stage winner Madrazo put in an attack in the valley before the Alto de Purche on an unclassified ascent to the intermediate sprint, where he took the points and led the race into the base of the Purche with a 28-second lead.

The group of race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), the remnants of a peloton which had splintered on the earlier climbs, swept Madrazo up on the lower slopes. Bahrain McLaren led into the ascent for Mikel Landa before Fuglsang himself took up the pace and opened up a gap - shattering the group behind on the steepest early slopes.

The group reeled Fuglsang in but at great cost, with only Landa, Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) the only riders able to hold the wheel of the Dane.

As the gradient eased, Ion Izagirre began to rejoin the leaders, spurring an attack by McNulty as they sped across a plateau before the summit.

Fuglsang closed down the move before Haig launched a counter as the climbing resumed, putting McNulty out the back and preventing Izagirre from making contact.

Fuglsang, Landa and Haig came together on the sinuous descent, with Haig taking the front until the course leveled off somewhat with 6km to go.

Haig tried to get Landa to pull through, but after the Spaniard refused and the pace dropped, Fuglsang came through to keep the trio rolling.

Just outside the kilometre banner, Haig tried to escape but Fuglsang shut it down and put in a surge of his own, with Landa holding onto his wheel. It came back together for some cat and mouse before Landa put in his move but it wasn't enough and Haig came over the top to take the stage.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

3:07:35

2

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

3

Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

4

Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:27

5

Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

6

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

0:01:14

7

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

8

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

9

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

10

Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott

11

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

12

Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

13

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

14

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

15

Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott

16

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

17

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:02:35

18

Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott

19

Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

0:02:37

20

Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale

0:03:31

21

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

22

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

23

Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

24

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

25

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

26

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

27

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:04:55

28

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

29

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

30

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team

31

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:04:59

32

Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:05:45

33

Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

34

Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

35

Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

36

James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez

0:05:51

37

Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

38

Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

39

Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH

40

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

41

Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

42

Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

43

Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez

0:08:01

44

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

45

Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

46

Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:08:04

47

Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:08:33

48

Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

49

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

50

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

51

Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

52

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma

53

Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez

54

Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:08:36

55

Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:10:35

56

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma

57

Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH

58

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

59

Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

60

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

0:12:28

61

Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal

62

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:13:18

63

Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

64

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

65

Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:13:37

66

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

67

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

68

Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team

69

Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

70

Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

71

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

72

Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

73

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic

74

Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez

75

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

76

Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team

77

Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix

78

Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

79

Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

80

Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

81

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

82

Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix

83

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

84

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

85

Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

86

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

87

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

88

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

89

Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

90

Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez

0:13:54

91

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo

92

Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:15:37

93

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

94

Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

95

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

96

Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

97

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

98

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

99

Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

100

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:16:16

101

Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

102

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

103

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

104

Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:18:18

105

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:18:36

106

Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal

107

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma

108

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

109

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

110

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

111

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal

112

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:20:35

113

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

114

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

115

Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:21:09

116

Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

117

Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

118

Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

119

Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren

120

Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

121

Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

122

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

123

Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

124

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

125

Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

126

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

127

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

128

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

129

Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

0:24:22

DNF

David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates

DNF

Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

DNF

Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

17:30:01

2

Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:14

3

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:35

4

Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:01:01

5

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:01:44

6

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

0:01:45

7

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

0:02:41

8

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:02:50

9

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

10

Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

0:02:59

11

Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:03:20

12

Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott

0:03:29

13

Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott

0:04:10

14

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:04:28

15

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:05:14

16

Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott

0:05:33

17

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:05:38

18

Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale

0:07:01

19

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:07:23

20

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:07:42

21

Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

0:08:15

22

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:08:17

23

Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:08:48

24

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:09:07

25

Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:09:14

26

Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:10:31

27

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:10:57

28

Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

0:11:09

29

Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:13:15

30

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

0:13:40

31

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:14:20

32

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

0:15:26

33

Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez

0:15:42

34

Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:15:53

35

Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH

0:18:58

36

Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:19:29

37

Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:19:30

38

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:19:47

39

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:19:50

40

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:19:56

41

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:20:03

42

Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

0:20:13

43

Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:20:26

44

Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:20:52

45

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:21:59

46

Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:22:41

47

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team

0:22:49

48

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:23:07

49

Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:23:14

50

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:23:33

51

James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez

0:23:38

52

Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:23:54

53

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:23:58

54

Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:24:18

55

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:24:25

56

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:24:48

57

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:24:53

58

Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:25:28

59

Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

0:25:55

60

Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:28:05

61

Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:29:21

62

Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:29:27

63

Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:29:44

64

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:30:33

65

Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:30:55

66

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:31:08

67

Petr Vakoc (Cze) Alpecin-Fenix

0:31:25

68

Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez

69

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:31:29

70

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

0:31:58

71

Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal

0:32:56

72

Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:33:10

73

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix

0:33:26

74

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

0:34:02

75

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

0:34:10

76

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:34:22

77

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

0:34:27

78

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

0:34:46

79

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:34:47

80

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

0:34:56

81

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal

0:34:57

82

Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez

0:35:12

83

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

0:35:25

84

Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:37:04

85

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:37:16

86

Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

0:37:56

87

Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:38:08

88

Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team

0:38:13

89

Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:38:19

90

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

0:39:05

91

Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:40:03

92

Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix

0:40:16

93

Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:41:00

94

Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:41:10

95

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:41:24

96

Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:42:17

97

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:42:18

98

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:42:23

99

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:42:32

100

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:42:33

101

Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:43:13

102

Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team

0:43:57

103

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:45:18

104

Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:47:14

105

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:48:50

106

Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

0:49:07

107

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:49:32

108

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:50:13

109

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

0:51:49

110

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:52:33

111

Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez

0:53:21

112

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:54:02

113

Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:54:28

114

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

0:54:32

115

Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:55:34

116

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:55:40

117

Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal

0:55:53

118

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:56:35

119

Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:57:02

120

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:57:06

121

Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren

0:57:34

122

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

1:01:40

123

Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

1:02:25

124

Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

1:03:50

125

Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

1:04:03

126

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

1:04:42

127

Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

1:08:23

128

Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

1:15:40

129

Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

1:16:35

What to Read Next

Back