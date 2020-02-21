Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins stage 3

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 1 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 3 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 4 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Podium Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 5 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Podium Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 6 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Podium Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 7 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 8 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren Green Points Jersey Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren Orange Mountain Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 9 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Dmitry Gruzdev of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team Hugo Houle of Canada and Astana Pro Team Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 10 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren Green Points Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 11 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Antwan Tolhoek of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 12 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren Green Points Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 13 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren Orange Mountain Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 14 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Jimmy Janssens of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 15 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Loc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Image 16 of 16

BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Marc Soler of Spain and Movistar Team Lennard Hofstede of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Damiano Caruso of Italy Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) has strengthened his overall lead in the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol and further increased his prospects of taking a second straight title after he outpowered a small group of favourites in a chaotic finale on stage 3.

In a fraught, constantly undulating, last kilometre, with riders already close to exhaustion by the hardest mountain stage of this year's race, two of Fuglsang's key rivals, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to gain a tiny gap on the Dane, who seemed to be flagging.

But on a sharp righthand bend some 50 metres from the finish - the last corner of the day - both Teuns and Haig abruptly, and for reasons yet to be fully established, went straight on and off-course, down the race vehicles' diversion lane.

Before the two could wheel round again, Fugslang - following close behind but not taking the same line - was perfectly placed to storm past and across the finish line a little further on, his arms raised in triumph.

Although visibly ruing the chance for a prestigious stage win, overall Haig and Teuns only lost a handful of seconds as a result of their mishap, and the two may yet turn the tables on Fuglsang on the toughest single climb of the race, the brutally difficult first category Alto del Purche on Saturday.

But for now, the Dane's victory has enabled Fuglsang to draw slightly clearer at the head of a still-closely packed top end of the GC, pushing his overall advantage out to 14 seconds on Mikel Landa (Bahrain Mclaren) and 30 seconds on Landa's teammate Pello Bilbao.

Story continues

How it unfolded

Fuglsang's victory rounded off what had been a very tough day for the entire peloton, with five classifed ascents - two of them first category - and over 3,000 metres of vertical climbing through the never-ending olive groves of Andalucia's most northeasterly province of Jaén.

The peloton split in three almost as soon as the start flag had dropped, and when a lead group of 44 sheered off the front, it was clear Astana would have their work cut out. The lead group then morphed into a much smaller but still dangerous break of 10 riders, including GC contender Andrey Zeits (Mitchelton-Scott), Movistar co-leader Luis Más, and no less than three riders from Alpecin-Fenix: Floris de Tier, Louis Vervaeke and Jimmy Janssens.

Whether on team orders or for another reason, Zeits dropped out of the running, whilst despite the hefty mountain challenges, the blue jerseys of Astana and Fugslang's bright yellow leader's maillot were able to keep a commendably tight rein on affairs in the chasing peloton.

Astana were canny or lucky enough to let the break reach the smoothly rising second category drag that formed the final classified climb of the day, with a good 90 second margin to spare - barely enough to stay away, but sufficient to discourage too many counter-attacks. Then despite Mas' best efforts, by the time the race reached the summit of the broad highway through the city of Baeza the bunch had the stage leaders clearly in their sights.

A blisteringly fast descent towards the Renaissance city of Ubeda then took the race into its technical, switchback finale, culminating with a paved rise through painfully narrow, twisting streets. Once Mas and co were definitively reeled in, Landa began a long, driving acceleration that set things up nicely for Teuns to come over the top and - briefly - seem to put Fugslang into difficulties. But a treacherous right-hand bend put paid to Teuns' chances on a stage win, and indirectly left Fuglsang in control of Andalucia for at least another day.

Saturday's much shorter mountain stage, rolling through the foothills of Sierra Nevada before a repeat of the 2019 ascent of Purche and blisteringly fast drop back to the finish town of Granada, could well see Fuglsang under more sustained attacks.

Sandwiched between Fuglsang and teammate Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) there are no less than three Bahrain McLaren riders in second to fourth overall - Landa, Teuns and Bilbao - while Haig, in fifth, will also be keen to give Fuglsang a run for his money. And with only two stages remaining, they will have to take whatever chances they can to topple Fuglsang.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4:33:25 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:01 4 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:06 6 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:08 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 9 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13 10 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:00:26 11 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:00:30 18 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 20 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Fenix-Alpecin 21 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 22 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 24 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 25 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 26 Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 27 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin 29 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:51 31 Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma 32 Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott 35 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 36 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 37 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 38 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale 40 Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 41 Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 42 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 44 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 45 Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma 46 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez 47 Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma 48 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 49 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:58 51 Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:20 52 Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:01:30 53 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:35 54 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie 0:01:37 55 Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma 56 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 57 Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 59 Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH 60 Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma 61 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:52 62 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:25 63 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:46 64 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:02:47 65 Floris De Tier (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:02:49 66 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 67 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 0:02:55 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:02:58 69 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 72 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 73 Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:03:16 74 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 75 Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:03:27 76 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:03:30 77 Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez 0:03:34 78 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 0:03:39 79 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:01 80 Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 81 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 0:04:06 82 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:14 83 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:04:18 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:20 85 James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez 0:04:23 86 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:04:26 87 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 88 Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:30 89 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:05 90 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:05:07 91 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 92 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 93 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 94 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 95 Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:05:19 96 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:05:22 98 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:27 99 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:44 100 Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 101 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:06:16 102 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 103 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:06:28 104 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:07:35 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Fenix-Alpecin 106 Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 107 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin 108 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:08:14 109 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:09:16 110 Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:10:08 111 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:12 112 Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie 113 Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 114 Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 115 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 0:11:16 116 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez 0:12:44 117 Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:12:53 118 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 119 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:13:49 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 121 Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 122 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:14:18 123 Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team 124 Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo 125 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma 0:14:19 126 Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:14:57 127 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:44 128 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 0:23:15 130 Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:26:48 DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept DNF Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez DNF Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale DNF Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Fenix-Alpecin



