Ruta del Sol: Fuglsang wins stage 3

Alasdair Fotheringham
Cycling News
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren Brandon Mcnulty of The United States and UAETeam Emirates during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration Pello Bilbao of Spain Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Podium Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Podium Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Podium Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey Celebration during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Yellow Leader Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren Green Points Jersey Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren Orange Mountain Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Dmitry Gruzdev of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team Hugo Houle of Canada and Astana Pro Team Nikita Stalnov of Kazakhstan and Astana Pro Team during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren Green Points Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Antwan Tolhoek of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Dylan Teuns of Belgium Team Bahrain McLaren Green Points Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Arrival Jack Haig of Australia and Team MitcheltonScott Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Bahrain McLaren Orange Mountain Jersey during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Jimmy Janssens of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Loc Vliegen of Belgium and Team Circus Wanty Gobert Silvan Dillier of Switzerland and Team Ag2R La Mondiale during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
BEDA SPAIN FEBRUARY 21 Marc Soler of Spain and Movistar Team Lennard Hofstede of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma Damiano Caruso of Italy Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 3 a 1769km stage from Jan to beda 727m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 21 2020 in beda Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Race leader Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Pro Team) has strengthened his overall lead in the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol and further increased his prospects of taking a second straight title after he outpowered a small group of favourites in a chaotic finale on stage 3.

In a fraught, constantly undulating, last kilometre, with riders already close to exhaustion by the hardest mountain stage of this year's race, two of Fuglsang's key rivals, Dylan Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) and Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) managed to gain a tiny gap on the Dane, who seemed to be flagging.

But on a sharp righthand bend some 50 metres from the finish - the last corner of the day - both Teuns and Haig abruptly, and for reasons yet to be fully established, went straight on and off-course, down the race vehicles' diversion lane. 

Before the two could wheel round again, Fugslang - following close behind but not taking the same line - was perfectly placed to storm past and across the finish line a little further on, his arms raised in triumph.

Although visibly ruing the chance for a prestigious stage win, overall Haig and Teuns only lost a handful of seconds as a result of their mishap, and the two may yet turn the tables on Fuglsang on the toughest single climb of the race, the brutally difficult first category Alto del Purche on Saturday.

But for now, the Dane's victory has enabled Fuglsang to draw slightly clearer at the head of a still-closely packed top end of the GC, pushing his overall advantage out to 14 seconds on Mikel Landa (Bahrain Mclaren) and 30 seconds on Landa's teammate Pello Bilbao.

How it unfolded

Fuglsang's victory rounded off what had been a very tough day for the entire peloton, with five classifed ascents - two of them first category - and over 3,000 metres of vertical climbing through the never-ending olive groves of Andalucia's most northeasterly province of Jaén.

The peloton split in three almost as soon as the start flag had dropped, and when a lead group of 44 sheered off the front, it was clear Astana would have their work cut out.  The lead group then morphed into a much smaller but still dangerous break of 10 riders, including GC contender Andrey Zeits (Mitchelton-Scott), Movistar co-leader Luis Más, and no less than three riders from Alpecin-Fenix: Floris de Tier, Louis Vervaeke and Jimmy Janssens.

Whether on team orders or for another reason, Zeits dropped out of the running, whilst despite the hefty mountain challenges, the blue jerseys of Astana and Fugslang's bright yellow leader's maillot were able to keep a commendably tight rein on affairs in the chasing peloton. 

Astana were canny or lucky enough to let the break reach the smoothly rising second category drag that formed the final classified climb of the day, with a good 90 second margin to spare - barely enough to stay away, but sufficient to discourage too many counter-attacks. Then despite Mas' best efforts,  by the time the race reached the summit of the broad highway through the city of Baeza the bunch had the stage leaders clearly in their sights.

A blisteringly fast descent towards the Renaissance city of Ubeda then took the race into its technical, switchback finale, culminating with a paved rise through painfully narrow, twisting streets. Once Mas and co were definitively reeled in, Landa began a long, driving acceleration that set things up nicely for Teuns to come over the top and - briefly - seem to put Fugslang into difficulties. But a treacherous right-hand bend put paid to Teuns' chances on a stage win, and indirectly left Fuglsang in control of Andalucia for at least another day.

Saturday's much shorter mountain stage, rolling through the foothills of Sierra Nevada before a repeat of the 2019 ascent of Purche and blisteringly fast drop back to the finish town of Granada, could well see Fuglsang under more sustained attacks. 

Sandwiched between Fuglsang and teammate Ion Izagirre (Astana Pro Team) there are no less than three Bahrain McLaren riders in second to fourth overall - Landa, Teuns and Bilbao  - while Haig, in fifth, will also be keen to give Fuglsang a run for his money. And with only two stages remaining, they will have to take whatever chances they can to topple Fuglsang.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

4:33:25

2

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

3

Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:01

4

Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:00:04

5

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

0:00:06

6

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:08

7

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

8

Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

9

Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:00:13

10

Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:00:26

11

Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

12

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

13

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

14

Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott

15

Orluis Alberto Aular Sanabria (Ven) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

16

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

17

Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Riwal Readynez

0:00:30

18

Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

19

Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

20

Petr Vakoc (Cze) Fenix-Alpecin

21

Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

22

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

23

Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott

24

Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

25

Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

26

Ibai Azurmendi Sagastibeltza (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

27

Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

28

Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Fenix-Alpecin

29

Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

30

Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:00:51

31

Roger Adria Oliveras (Spa) Kern Pharma

32

Simone Velasco (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

33

Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie

34

Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Mitchelton-Scott

35

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

36

Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH

37

David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates

38

Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

39

Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale

40

Willem Jakobus Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

41

Denis Nekrasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

42

Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

43

Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma

44

Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH

45

Urko Berrade Fernandez (Spa) Kern Pharma

46

Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Riwal Readynez

47

Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Kern Pharma

48

Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH

49

Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

50

Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:58

51

Aaron Van Poucke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:01:20

52

Jose Felix Parra Cuerda (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:01:30

53

Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

0:01:35

54

Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Energie

0:01:37

55

Ivan Moreno Sanchez (Spa) Kern Pharma

56

Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

57

Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

58

Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

59

Pablo Bonilla (Spa) Burgos-BH

60

Jon Agirre Egaña (Spa) Kern Pharma

61

Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:01:52

62

Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:02:25

63

Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:02:46

64

Lukasz Owsian (Pol) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:02:47

65

Floris De Tier (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin

0:02:49

66

Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert

67

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren

0:02:55

68

Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team

0:02:58

69

Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team

70

Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

71

Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:02:59

72

Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

73

Aleksei Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:03:16

74

Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

75

Bryan Coquard (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:03:27

76

Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos-BH

0:03:30

77

Christoffer Lisson (Den) Riwal Readynez

0:03:34

78

Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin

0:03:39

79

Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:04:01

80

Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

81

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie

0:04:06

82

Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:04:14

83

Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo

0:04:18

84

Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates

0:04:20

85

James Shaw (GBr) Riwal Readynez

0:04:23

86

Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal

0:04:26

87

Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal

88

Joel Nicolau Beltran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:04:30

89

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:05:05

90

Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:05:07

91

Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

92

Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren

93

Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team

0:05:12

94

Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

95

Txomin Juaristi Arrieta (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:05:19

96

Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

97

Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:05:22

98

Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

0:05:27

99

Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

0:05:44

100

Alexander Konychev (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

101

Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal

0:06:16

102

Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

103

Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

0:06:28

104

Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

0:07:35

105

Scott Thwaites (GBr) Fenix-Alpecin

106

Jokin Aranburu Arruti (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

107

Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin

108

Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal

0:08:14

109

Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:09:16

110

Julien Mortier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

0:10:08

111

Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

0:10:12

112

Adrien Petit (Fra) Total Direct Energie

113

Kevin Reza (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

114

Florian Vachon (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

115

Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team

0:11:16

116

Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Riwal Readynez

0:12:44

117

Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:12:53

118

Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

119

Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic

0:13:49

120

Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

121

Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles

122

Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:14:18

123

Sebastian Mora Vedri (Spa) Movistar Team

124

Anton Kuzmin (Kaz) Gazprom-Rusvelo

125

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Kern Pharma

0:14:19

126

Juan Jose Lobato del Valle (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:14:57

127

Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

0:15:44

128

Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

129

Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

0:23:15

130

Carmelo Urbano Fontiveros (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

131

Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

132

Damien Gaudin (Fra) Total Direct Energie

0:26:48

DNF

Kris Boeckmans (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept

DNF

Martijn Budding (Ned) Riwal Readynez

DNF

Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-Rusvelo

DNF

Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R la Mondiale

DNF

Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Fenix-Alpecin


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team

14:22:26

2

Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:04

3

Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:30

4

Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren

0:00:31

5

Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

0:00:34

6

Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:35

7

Chris Harper (Aus) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:01:23

8

Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

0:01:27

9

Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea

0:01:36

10

Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

