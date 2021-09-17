We Rustled Up The Internet’s Best Cardigans For Fall

If you were wondering whether or not cardigan sweaters are still "in" this season, fear not. The cozy button-down/sweater hybrid item has not stopped trending since THAT Harry Styles moment last summer. In fact, expect to see all sorts of takes on this particular sweater style in the months ahead because it's back and bigger than ever (and in some cases we mean that very literally).

The best thing about the cardigan (and perhaps the reason it always finds its way to the top of our shopping wish lists regardless of the season) is that it's a bit of a wardrobe chameleon. Whether you're crazy for cashmere or you prefer something more of the chunky cable knit variety (see Chris Evans in Knives Out for reference), the cardigan has a way of morphing into whatever autumn aesthetic you want. Whether it's an oversized silhouette, grandmother-inspired crochet, or preppy matching set, the cardigan does it all. Wear it open, wear it closed, wear it over a dress for an evening out or as a makeshift blanket for a night spent on the sofa. However you want to rock your cardigan this fall, we've pulled together a bunch of different options to help you ace the ensemble.

<h2>Matching Set</h2><br>The best thing about a <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/matching-sets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching set</a> is that you get all the points for a polished look without putting in the effort usually required to pull it off. Cardigans that come with a specific top or cami make coordinating your ensemble easier than ever. <br><br><strong>Reformation</strong> Capello Cotton Tank And Cardi Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fcapello-cotton-tank-and-cardi-set%3Fcolor%3DOlive" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reformation</a>

<br><br><strong>Callahan</strong> Cardigan Set, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fcallahan-x-revolve-cardigan-set-in-nude%2Fdp%2FCAHN-WK108%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Revolve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Revolve</a>


Callahan Cardigan Set, $, available at Revolve
<br><br><strong>English Factory</strong> Embroidered Knit Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fembroidered-knit-cardigan-english-factory%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1554379524.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a><br><br><strong>English Factory</strong> Embroidered Knit Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fembroidered-knit-top-english-factory%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1541842555.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


English Factory Embroidered Knit Cardigan, $, available at Shopbop

English Factory Embroidered Knit Top, $, available at Shopbop
<br><br><strong>Eloquii</strong> Checked Sweater Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fchecked-sweater-cardigan%2F1073092.html%3Fdwvar_1073092_colorCode%3D55" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eloquii</a><br><br><strong>Eloquii</strong> Checked Sweater Tank, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fchecked-sweater-tank%2F1333094.html%3Fdwvar_1333094_colorCode%3D55" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eloquii</a>


Eloquii Checked Sweater Cardigan, $, available at Eloquii

Eloquii Checked Sweater Tank, $, available at Eloquii
<h2>Crochet</h2><br>Considering celebs like <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/06/10521330/katie-holmes-crochet-top-mango" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Katie Holmes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Katie Holmes</a> and <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/06/10511086/gigi-hadid-crochet-top-mango" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gigi Hadid</a> are among the many style stars rocking knitted tops over the summer, it's safe to say this crafty trend will only get bigger in the fall. <br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Cozy Crochet Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fcozy-crochet-cardigan%3Fcolor%3D011%26type%3DPLUS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>

<br><br><strong>Tach Clothing</strong> Telma Wool Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Ftach-clothing-telma-wool-cardigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a>


Tach Clothing Telma Wool Cardigan, $, available at Urban Outfitters
<br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Crocheted Knit Cardigan Limited Edition, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fzara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcrocheted-knit-cardigan-limited-edition-p03653102.html%3Fv1%3D126282418" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>


Zara Crocheted Knit Cardigan Limited Edition, $, available at Zara
<br><br><strong>eBay</strong> Crochet Granny Square Handmade Cardigan Knit Long Rainbow Hooded Cardigan Boho, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2F353631970846" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eBay" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eBay</a>


eBay Crochet Granny Square Handmade Cardigan Knit Long Rainbow Hooded Cardigan Boho, $, available at eBay
<h2>Feel The Fuzz</h2><br>We've seen it <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/08/10652493/fall-shoe-trends-women" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on shoes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on shoes</a>, we've seen it <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2021/09/10671276/fall-bag-trends" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on bags" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on bags</a>, and now we're seeing it on sweaters too. It seems as though all aspects of our wardrobe are getting a cozy upgrade, so prepare to fluff things up this season, cardigans included. <br><br><strong>Reclaimed Vintage</strong> The Fluffy Knit Cardi, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Freclaimed-vintage%2Freclaimed-vintage-inspired-the-fluffy-knit-cardi-in-lilac-part-of-a-set%2Fprd%2F24237664" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>

<br><br><strong>Laundry by Shelli Segal</strong> Eyelash Knit Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2Flaundry-by-shelli-segal-eyelash-knit-cardigan%2F6266648" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


Laundry by Shelli Segal Eyelash Knit Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Long Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.0863595006.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


H&M Long Cardigan, $, available at H&M
<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Dolphin Button Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fclothing%2Fknitwear%2Fcardigans%2Fproduct.gold-button-cardigan-green.1002673004.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories Dolphin Button Cardigan, $, available at & Other Stories
<br><br><strong>ASTR The Label</strong> Alba Puff Sleeve Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.astrthelabel.com%2Fcollections%2Fshop-all%2Fproducts%2Falba-puff-sleeve-cardigan-1%3Fcolor%3DLIGHT%2520MAUVE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Astr The Label" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Astr The Label</a>


ASTR The Label Alba Puff Sleeve Cardigan, $, available at Astr The Label
<h2>Keep It Cropped</h2><br>Think your classic cardigan, minus a few inches. <br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-featherweight-alpaca-cardigan-hthr-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>

<br><br><strong>House Of Sunny</strong> The Big Bloom Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Flisasaysgah.com%2Fcollections%2Fsweaters%2Fproducts%2Fthe-big-bloom-cardigan-multi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lisa Says Gah" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lisa Says Gah</a>


House Of Sunny The Big Bloom Cardigan, $, available at Lisa Says Gah
<br><br><strong>Uniqlo</strong> Cotton Ribbed Long-Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen-cotton-ribbed-long-sleeve-cropped-cardigan-440747.html%3Fdwvar_440747_color%3DCOL63" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uniqlo</a>


Uniqlo Cotton Ribbed Long-Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Uniqlo
<br><br><strong>Bydna</strong> Strawberry Chunky Crop Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F993828830%2Fstrawberry-chunky-crop-cardigan-fo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a>


Bydna Strawberry Chunky Crop Cardigan, $, available at Etsy
<br><br><strong>Staud</strong> Eloise Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fstaud.clothing%2Fproducts%2Feloise-cardigan-camel%3Fvariant%3D40418972893357" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Staud" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Staud</a>


Staud Eloise Cardigan, $, available at Staud
<h2>The Coatigan</h2><br>It's not <em>entirely</em> a coat, but not exactly a cardigan either. Meet <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/oversized-cardigan-coat-coatigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the coatigan" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the coatigan</a>: a garment designed for the in-between, when it's too soon for your trusty <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/women-puffer-jacket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:puffer jacket" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">puffer jacket</a> but an <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/oversized-scarf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oversized scarf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">oversized scarf</a> is no longer enough to do the trick.<br><br><br><strong>Alex Mill</strong> Jo Ribbed Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-cardigan-sweaters%2Fproducts%2Fcardigan-sweater-in-ribbed-cotton-in-caramel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alex Mill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alex Mill</a>

<br><br><strong>Lulus</strong> Autumn Days Beige Knit Cardigan Sweater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulus.com%2Fproducts%2Fautumn-days-beige-knit-cardigan-sweater%2F1545116.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lulus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lulus</a>


Lulus Autumn Days Beige Knit Cardigan Sweater, $, available at Lulus
<br><br><strong>Farm Rio</strong> Banangola Fleece Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmrio.com%2Fproducts%2Fbanangola-fleece-cardigan%3F_pos%3D2%26_sid%3Dd4db15ed2%26_ss%3Dr" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farm Rio" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farm Rio</a>


Farm Rio Banangola Fleece Cardigan, $, available at Farm Rio
<br><br><strong>Torrid</strong> Popcorn Duster, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.torrid.com%2Fproduct%2Fpopcorn-duster---coffee%2F15736477.html%23q%3Dcardigan%26start%3D59%26sz%3D60" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Torrid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Torrid</a>


Torrid Popcorn Duster, $, available at Torrid
<br><br><strong>Free People</strong> Hearts On Fire Cardi, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fhearts-on-fire-cardi%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>


Free People Hearts On Fire Cardi, $, available at Free People
<br><br><strong>Naadam</strong> Cashmere Varsity Boyfriend Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaadam.co%2Fproducts%2Fcashmere-varsity-boyfriend-cardigan%3Fvariant%3D39342966145120" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Naadam" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Naadam</a>


Naadam Cashmere Varsity Boyfriend Cardigan, $, available at Naadam
<h2>Varsity Vibes</h2><br>Since this time of the year will always feel like back-to-school season, channel that nostalgic energy into the ultimate throwback look that'll look as good as it feels. <br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Letter Knit Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fcardigans-and-sweaters-cardigans%2Fletter-knit-cardigan_17035776.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>

<br><br><strong>BP.</strong> Tipped Varsity Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fbp-tipped-varsity-cardigan-plus-size%2F5952219" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>


BP. Tipped Varsity Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom
<br><br><strong>525</strong> Cotton Varsity V Neck Cardigan, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fcotton-varsity-neck-cardigan-525%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1584588512.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


525 Cotton Varsity V Neck Cardigan, $, available at Shopbop

