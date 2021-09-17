We Rustled Up The Internet’s Best Cardigans For Fall

If you were wondering whether or not cardigan sweaters are still "in" this season, fear not. The cozy button-down/sweater hybrid item has not stopped trending since THAT Harry Styles moment last summer. In fact, expect to see all sorts of takes on this particular sweater style in the months ahead because it's back and bigger than ever (and in some cases we mean that very literally).



The best thing about the cardigan (and perhaps the reason it always finds its way to the top of our shopping wish lists regardless of the season) is that it's a bit of a wardrobe chameleon. Whether you're crazy for cashmere or you prefer something more of the chunky cable knit variety (see Chris Evans in Knives Out for reference), the cardigan has a way of morphing into whatever autumn aesthetic you want. Whether it's an oversized silhouette, grandmother-inspired crochet, or preppy matching set, the cardigan does it all. Wear it open, wear it closed, wear it over a dress for an evening out or as a makeshift blanket for a night spent on the sofa. However you want to rock your cardigan this fall, we've pulled together a bunch of different options to help you ace the ensemble.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Matching Set

The best thing about a matching set is that you get all the points for a polished look without putting in the effort usually required to pull it off. Cardigans that come with a specific top or cami make coordinating your ensemble easier than ever.



Reformation Capello Cotton Tank And Cardi Set, $, available at Reformation





Callahan Cardigan Set, $, available at Revolve





English Factory Embroidered Knit Cardigan, $, available at Shopbop



English Factory Embroidered Knit Top, $, available at Shopbop





Eloquii Checked Sweater Cardigan, $, available at Eloquii



Eloquii Checked Sweater Tank, $, available at Eloquii

Crochet

Considering celebs like Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid are among the many style stars rocking knitted tops over the summer, it's safe to say this crafty trend will only get bigger in the fall.



Anthropologie Cozy Crochet Cardigan, $, available at Anthropologie





Tach Clothing Telma Wool Cardigan, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Zara Crocheted Knit Cardigan Limited Edition, $, available at Zara





eBay Crochet Granny Square Handmade Cardigan Knit Long Rainbow Hooded Cardigan Boho, $, available at eBay

Feel The Fuzz

We've seen it on shoes, we've seen it on bags, and now we're seeing it on sweaters too. It seems as though all aspects of our wardrobe are getting a cozy upgrade, so prepare to fluff things up this season, cardigans included.



Reclaimed Vintage The Fluffy Knit Cardi, $, available at ASOS





Laundry by Shelli Segal Eyelash Knit Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





H&M Long Cardigan, $, available at H&M





& Other Stories Dolphin Button Cardigan, $, available at & Other Stories





ASTR The Label Alba Puff Sleeve Cardigan, $, available at Astr The Label

Keep It Cropped

Think your classic cardigan, minus a few inches.



Everlane The Featherweight Alpaca Cardigan, $, available at Everlane





House Of Sunny The Big Bloom Cardigan, $, available at Lisa Says Gah





Uniqlo Cotton Ribbed Long-Sleeve Cropped Cardigan, $, available at Uniqlo





Bydna Strawberry Chunky Crop Cardigan, $, available at Etsy





Staud Eloise Cardigan, $, available at Staud

The Coatigan

It's not entirely a coat, but not exactly a cardigan either. Meet the coatigan: a garment designed for the in-between, when it's too soon for your trusty puffer jacket but an oversized scarf is no longer enough to do the trick.





Alex Mill Jo Ribbed Cardigan, $, available at Alex Mill





Lulus Autumn Days Beige Knit Cardigan Sweater, $, available at Lulus





Farm Rio Banangola Fleece Cardigan, $, available at Farm Rio





Torrid Popcorn Duster, $, available at Torrid





Free People Hearts On Fire Cardi, $, available at Free People





Naadam Cashmere Varsity Boyfriend Cardigan, $, available at Naadam

Varsity Vibes

Since this time of the year will always feel like back-to-school season, channel that nostalgic energy into the ultimate throwback look that'll look as good as it feels.



Mango Letter Knit Cardigan, $, available at Mango





BP. Tipped Varsity Cardigan, $, available at Nordstrom





525 Cotton Varsity V Neck Cardigan, $, available at Shopbop

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Are The 6 Shoes You Need This Fall

6 Fall Bag Trends To Try Out This Season

9 Plus-Size Sweater Dresses Perfect For Winter