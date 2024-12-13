Rust scores hat trick, Penguins strike six times in third to win 9-2 over Canadiens

MONTREAL — Bryan Rust scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins crushed the Montreal Canadiens 9-2 on Thursday night.

Rickard Rakell produced two goals and two assists, while Kris Letang added a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh (13-14-4).

Anthony Beauvillier, Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari also scored in a six-goal third period as fans at Bell Centre booed the home team and left their seats early.

Sidney Crosby tallied three assists to reach 1,026 in his career and surpass Gordie Howe (1,023) for fifth most with one NHL franchise.

Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots, bouncing back after allowing five goals in Pittsburgh’s 6-2 loss to Colorado on Tuesday. The Penguins won their sixth game in eight outings.

Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia replied for Montreal (11-15-3) as the Canadiens wrapped up a five-game homestand (3-2-0).

Sam Montembeault made 20 saves on 26 shots in his fifth straight start before getting the hook after allowing three third-period goals. Cayden Primeau stopped four of seven shots in relief.

Takeaways

Penguins: Rust scored twice in three minutes 24 seconds midway through the second period as Pittsburgh built a 3-1 lead. The Penguins entered the third with a 3-2 advantage before pulling away.

Canadiens: Montreal failed to convert several scoring chances, including breakaways from Christian Dvorak and Alex Newhook.

Key moment

Letang set up Rust on the power play 4:18 into the first period to tie the game at one. The play made up for a costly turnover that led to Suzuki’s opening goal two minutes in.

Key stat

Lane Hutson’s franchise-record point streak by a rookie defenceman ended at seven games. The Montreal blueliner set up Christian Dvorak and Josh Anderson during a dazzling shift midway through the first period, but couldn’t extend his run to eight games.

Up next

Canadiens: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Penguins: Wrap up a two-game trip Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

Daniel Rainbird, The Canadian Press