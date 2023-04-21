As ‘Rust’ Resumes Filming in Montana, Alec Baldwin Is Working With Rory Kennedy on a Documentary

“Rust” resumed filming Thursday at the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, a year and a half after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Director Joel Souza, who was injured in the shooting at a New Mexico movie ranch, is returning to finish the Western that stars Baldwin, Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher and Brady Noon.

Manslaughter charges against Baldwin were officially dropped Friday.

While production is under way, Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Rory Kennedy is working on a documentary about Baldwin and the “Rust” movie accident, Variety has confirmed. Kennedy, who has directed documentaries including “Last Days in Vietnam” and “Ethel,” was seen filming Baldwin as he left his New York home for Montana and her documentary crew is also on set in Montana, according to the Daily Mail.

The documentary is the second project that will focus on the aftermath of the accident — “Circus of Books” director Rachel Mason and producer Julee Metz are shooting a documentary about Hutchins, who was a friend of theirs, with the cooperation of her husband Matthew Hutchins.

Matthew Hutchins serves as executive producer on “Rust,” joined by producer Grant Hill, alongside the original producers.

Production is expected to be completed by the end of May, said “Rust” attorney Melina Spadone. “The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition. Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set. Each and every one of us is wholeheartedly dedicated to realizing Halyna’s vision and paying tribute to her artistry,” she said in a statement.

Souza said, “Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud.”

Patrick Scott McDermott has joined the cast as Lucas Hollister. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with Joel and the rest of the team to bring this story to the screen,” said McDermott. “Westerns are a true American art form with a long history – what an exciting genre to be a part of!”

The productions has added two safety officers, while cinematographer Bianca Cline will take over as director of photography. Cline will donate her salary to charity in honor of Halyna Hutchins.

