“Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family responded to the Wednesday guilty verdict of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for manslaughter, saying they are “satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence” found her “guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna’s life.”

“We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna’s death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions,” the family said in a statement via attornies Gloria Allred and John Carpenter.

More to come…

The post ‘Rust’ DP Halyna Hutchins’ Family Says They Are ‘Satisfied’ With Armorer’s Manslaughter Conviction appeared first on TheWrap.