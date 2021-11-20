Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Being Laid to Rest in Private Funeral: 'We Feel the Silence'

Halyna Hutchins will be laid to rest in a private ceremony this weekend.

Only family and close friends will be in attendance as the late cinematographer's ashes are interred at an undisclosed location, a spokesperson for the family tells PEOPLE.

"Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family's dreams," Hutchins' husband, attorney Matthew Hutchins, 38, said in a statement provided to PEOPLE.

"We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home," he said of himself and the couple's 9-year-old son, Andros. "Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss."

A photo of Halyna's grave marker was also shared with PEOPLE; it reads, "Halyna Hutchins, ASC, 1979-2021," and "Her light shapes our lives, keep chasing your vision."

Halyna Hutchins

courtesy Hutchins family

Halyna was fatally shot on the set of Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a gun while rehearsing a scene in a church on Oct. 21.

Days after her death, authorities in New Mexico, where the film was in production, confirmed that the projectile that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza was a real lead bullet.

At a press conference, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said investigators discovered "500 rounds of ammunition" on the set, including, "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds."

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Juan Rios confirmed to PEOPLE afterward that "live rounds" means "real bullets."

It's unclear where the bullets came from. Mendoza told reporters at the time that he believed "there was some complacency on this set."

Halyna Hutchins

James Gourley/Shutterstock Halyna Hutchins

According to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, assistant director Dave Halls handed Baldwin a gun for a rehearsal, yelling "Cold Gun!" to indicate that it was not loaded and safe to handle. Baldwin then shot the Colt .45 revolver during the scene, hitting Hutchins and Souza.

Neither Halls nor Baldwin knew that the gun had live ammunition in it, according to the affidavit. The investigation remains ongoing, with production on the film halted. No charges have been filed.

Following his wife's death, Matthew told Insider at the time, "I don't think there are words to communicate the situation."

"I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we're going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic," he continued. "I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate."

Friends of the couple spoke to PEOPLE in October about the pair's "beautiful partnership."

"[They] supported each others' dreams," said Halyna's friend Victoria Janashvili.

Stephen Pizzello, who met Halyna at a film festival in Poland about seven years ago, remembered a fun-loving woman who "had this mischievous streak."

"She just had sort of this playful spirit and conspiratorial sense of humor," Pizzello, editor-in-chief of American Cinematographer magazine, told PEOPLE.

He described Matthew and Halyna as having a "rock-solid" relationship.

"They would come over, and we all kind of clicked as a group because we always admired their relationship," said Pizzello.

"Matt always was amazingly supportive of her career," he continued. "She was totally devoted to him and their son, but he also made a lot of sacrifices to enable her to do what she was doing."