Russo Brothers To Celebrate One-Year Anniversary Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ With Live Tweet Rewatch
It’s been one year since Anthony Russo and Joe Russo bookended the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame and to celebrate this milestone the pair will be doing a rewatch and giving us insight into the epic superhero pic via Twitter on April 27 at 4pm PT/7pm ET — and there may be some special guests that join them.
The official Russo Brothers Instagram account posted a picture of Thor’s trusty hammer Mjolnir with the caption: “In honor of the 1 year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, re-watch the film along with us TOMORROW starting at 4pmPT/7pmET. We will be LIVE tweeting throughout the entirety of the film and we will be LIVE on IG for the first hour. We may even have a special guest popping by on IG… Join us by using #AvengersAssemble. Who’s in?”
The tweet along comes after the Russo Brothers released their latest pic Extraction starring Thor himself Chris Hemsworth and directed by Sam Hargrave. It also comes after Deadline named the billion-dollar Avengers: Endgame as its number one movie in its 2019 most valuable blockbuster tournament.
