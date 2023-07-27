Russia's VTB Bank nearing record profits as lending picks up

The logo of VTB bank is seen on the bank's headquarters in Tehran

By Elena Fabrichnaya

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's No. 2 lender VTB remains on track for record profits this year, CFO Dmitry Pyanov said, anticipating a further rise in lending and improving the bank's forecast for return on equity to above 20% for 2023.

VTB, heavily exposed to international markets, was hard hit in the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine, as Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial sector, slumping to a $7.7 billion loss in 2022.

The bank posted 142.6 billion roubles ($1.58 billion) in second-quarter net profit on Thursday and said returns for the year as a whole could exceed 400 billion. VTB did not provide comparative figures as banks were ordered to limit disclosures in 2022.

"The target may be higher than 400 billion roubles...I admit that it won't be exactly 400, but it won't be rounded up to 500 - you should not expect this. A slight excess is possible," Pyanov said in comments cleared for publication on Thursday.

"Faster loan portfolio growth, greater profitability and a bigger return on equity - these are the main changes in our targets."

Pyanov said VTB raised its forecasts for corporate and retail loan growth in 2023 and now expects net fee and commission income growth of more than 12% versus a previously expected more than 10%.

Fee and commission income in the second quarter rose to 55.7 billion roubles, which Pyanov put down to acquired assets beginning to contribute commission income.

VTB's net interest margin grew to 3.3% in the second quarter from 3.1% in the first. The central bank this week warned that higher rates may see banks' margins shrink, but VTB is maintaining its target for a margin above 3% this year.

The Bank of Russia hiked rates by 100 basis points to 8.5% last week.

"We expect increases in the key rate to continue," said Pyanov, forecasting a year-end rate of 9.5%.

Pyanov said VTB would issue "replacement bonds" for three Eurobond issues, two denominated in dollars, and one in Swiss francs.

Story continues

Proposed by the central bank, "replacement bonds" are a substitute for Eurobonds that Russian issuers can no longer service due to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

($1 = 89.9955 roubles)

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)