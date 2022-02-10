Russia's Star Olympic Figure Skater Kamila Valieva Reportedly Tests Positive For Banned Drug

Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva reportedly tested positive for a banned drug, forcing a delay in the Olympic team medal ceremony.

Russian newspapers RBC and Kommersant said that the athlete tested positive for trimetazidine, a drug typically used to treat chest pain. USA Today and Reuters also confirmed the report.

Kamila was part of the Russian team that won the figure skating team event on Monday in Beijing, beating the United States and Japan. The testing news led to the postponement of their medal ceremony.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

