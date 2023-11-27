Russia's SPB Exchange denies that it has filed for bankruptcy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - SPB Exchange, Russia's second-largest bourse that specialises in trading foreign shares, on Monday denied that it had filed for bankruptcy, a few weeks after the exchange was targeted with U.S. sanctions that caused a trading suspension.

Arbitration court filings appeared to show that the exchange had filed for bankruptcy, sending its Moscow-listed shares at one point to a record low, down more than 30% on the day.

"SPB Exchange has not filed documents for bankruptcy," the bourse's press service said. "SPB Exchange has a stable financial position and there are no signs of bankruptcy."

By 0730 GMT, its shares had recovered slightly to trade around 7% lower on the day.

