Russia's remote regions struggle to cope with burgeoning Covid cases

Months after the Kremlin said it had the coronavirus pandemic under control, record numbers of Russians are falling ill and dying of the disease every day, pushing the country’s health services to the breaking point while Vladimir Putin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.

The official daily tally of new cases rose above 18,000 for the first time on Friday, when 355 deaths were also reported.Critics say the death toll indicated by tallies of excess deaths could be far higher. The increases have mirrored those in European countries such as France and Spain, but the brunt of the outbreak has been borne by far-flung regions that rarely make the evening news.

As opposed to the spring outbreak, when Moscow, St Petersburg and the Caucasus region were worst affected, the new rise has been driven by the disease’s spread across the the Urals, Siberia and the border with Kazakhstan, where colder weather has already driven many people indoors.

The images coming from Russia’s regions have been grisly. In the cities of Barnaul and Novokuznetsk, bleak videos have surfaced showing the bodies of coronavirus victims clogging hospital corridors. “There are bodies everywhere,” an anonymous videographer said in one clip.

Regional officials later confirmed the images. They said they didn’t have enough pathologists to carry out autopsies, so the bodies remained on trolleys and the floors of a hospital basement that serves as a makeshift morgue.

Ambulance drivers in Omsk have complained of hospitals turning them away, forcing them to protest with sirens blaring in front of a regional health ministry building. Doctors in Kurgan said the health system had collapsed and called on the government to send military medics. “There are no places in the hospitals, there are not enough medical personnel,” they wrote in an open letter.

A shortage of oxygen in a hospital in southern Rostov-on-Don led to the deaths of as many as 13 patients in a single day, sparking an official inquiry. “The patients were panicking, trying to get oxygen from anywhere … they were like fish pulled out of the water,” Artur Toporov, an anaesthesiologist who was on call during the incident, told Novaya Gazeta. “We spoke to them. We could not do anything else for them.” Authorities have not confirmed how many people died, but a criminal investigation has been launched into five deaths.



View photos Health workers bring a body to a hospital morgue in the city of Barnaul. Photograph: Tolk Channel/Reuters More

Even Russia’s political class has been hit. A fifth of the MPs in the 450-seat Duma have fallen ill with the disease and 18 of the heads of country’s 85 regions have also been infected. The mayor of Ufa, a city of more than a million and capital of the Bashkortostan region, died of the disease on Wednesday, 35 days after testing positive.

Medics in several cities reached by the Guardian complained of poor preparation for the new rise in cases and an “unrealistic” workload for doctors. “People are acting like they are invincible, like they were already victorious, nobody is taking basic precautions,” said Maria, a paediatrician from Chelyabinsk, where infections increased sharply in September. “Conditions are just as bad as they were in spring, nothing has changed.”

A hospital doctor in the hard-hit Altai region described pressure to discharge patients because of a lack of beds. Russia’s deputy prime minister, Tatiana Golikova, told Putin on Wednesday that 16 regions were in a critical situation with more than 90% of hospital beds occupied. Five of them were at more than 95% of capacity.

Experts are hesitant to call it a second wave. They say that in most regions the first wave never truly receded. The data in recent weeks, however, has been extremely alarming.

“It’s much worse than in the first months,” said Alexey Raksha, an independent demographer who previously worked for the government statistics agency Rosstat. He cited rising official tallies, past data on excess deaths and experimental data collated by colleagues that shows an increasing number of internet searches for coronavirus symptoms. “I’m expecting huge excess mortality in October and unprecedented in November,” he said.

Story continues