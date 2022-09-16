Russia's Putin says Moscow not to blame for EU energy crisis

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied his country had anything to do with the energy crisis in Europe, and said that if European Union countries wanted more gas, they should ask Ukraine to open gas pipelines, and lift sanctions preventing the opening of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic pipeline.

Speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, Putin also blamed what he called "the green agenda" for the energy crisis, and insisted that Russia would fulfil its energy obligations.

Russia has cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland because they refused to pay in roubles rather than the currency of the contract.

It has also shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which takes gas to Germany and other European customers, arguing that Western sanctions are preventing vital repairs.

Western customers reject this justification as a spurious pretext for economic retaliation against countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)