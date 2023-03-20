Russia's Medvedev: ICC's decision on Putin will have horrible consequences for law

March 20 (Reuters) - Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin will have horrible consequences for international law.

"They decided to try a president of ... a nuclear power that does not participate in the ICC on the same grounds as the United States and other countries," Medvedev wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"The consequences for international law will be monstrous."

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Tom Hogue)