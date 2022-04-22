Russia's Mariupol strategy, Patrick Lyoya's funeral, Earth Day: 5 things to know Friday

Editors
·5 min read

Russia's end of Mariupol pursuit may be bid to free up troops for other battles

Britain's defense ministry says Russia's decision to end its effort to take a steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol is an effort to free up troops for deployment in other parts of eastern Ukraine. In an update posted Friday, the ministry says that "a full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness." Russian President Vladimir Putin asserted victory in the battle for Mariupol Thursday, even as hundreds of Ukrainian troops hold out in and around the Azovstal plant. President Joe Biden pushed back on Putin's claim, saying there isn't evidence yet of a Russian win. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said in order to cover up "military crimes," Russian troops have buried as many as 9,000 civilians killed in the conflict in a nearby mass grave. "The greatest war crime of the 21st century has been committed in Mariupol," he said.

Funeral set for Patrick Lyoya, man killed by police in Michigan

The funeral for Patrick Lyoya, the Congolese immigrant fatally shot by a Michigan police officer April 4, will take place Friday in the city of Grand Rapids. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, and Sharpton said his National Action Network is covering burial and funeral costs. Lyoya was fatally shot during a struggle with a Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop. Released video footage showed that Lyoya was shot while facedown on the ground, sparking protests. An independent autopsy report stated he was shot in the back of the head, family attorneys said. Police have not revealed the identity of the officer.

On Earth Day, a call to 'Invest In Our Planet'

Friday is Earth Day, with rallies, protests and other events expected through the weekend. Earth Day's global organizer, EarthDay.org, has given this year's holiday the theme of "Invest In Our Planet," and it will present a livestream of the Earth Day Climate Action Summit Friday. The annual observance spotlighting environmental issues comes just weeks after the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a report warning that rapid mitigation measures are needed to avoid unsustainable global warming. Although Earth Day is not a federal holiday in the United States, Americans have observed it for 52 years. More than 1 billion people worldwide mark the day by working to instigate climate policy change and shift everyday human behavior. President Joe Biden will spend Earth Day in Seattle, speaking about a need to bolster the nation's resilience in the face of threats like wildfires, and a need to rapidly deploy clean energy, the White House said.

Crews brace for strong winds, explosive fire growth in West

More help is on the way to contain one of the biggest blazes near Flagstaff, Arizona, which is expected to keep growing Friday. Spirits were lifted Thursday as helicopters for the first time were able to start dropping water on the flames, but "there is high confidence that a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur on Friday," Santa Fe National Forest officials said. About 30 structures have been destroyed, but it's still unclear how many were homes, the county sheriff's office said. The 32-square-mile blaze is one of a half-dozen major wildfires that have raced across Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado over the past week. Forecasters have warned that warm weather, little to no precipitation and spring winds create a dangerous recipe for wildfires. The elements are "pretty much on steroids in the atmosphere" for Friday said Scott Overpeck with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After home losses, both Bucks, Suns will be without key players for Game 3

The path to the 2022 NBA Finals is now more rocky for the two teams who matched up in the 2021 NBA Finals. Last season's Western Conference champs and this season's No. 1 overall seed, the Phoenix Suns, lost leading scorer Devin Booker to a strained right hamstring against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night. In the Eastern Conference, last season's NBA champs, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their second-leading scorer Khris Middleton to a left-knee injury Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls. Both players won't play Friday and they both could be out for weeks. Making matters worse, both teams fell in their respective Game 2s and find themselves tied 1-1 seeking to win back home court advantage Friday night. The Bucks will make the trip to play Game 3 in Chicago against the Bulls (ABC, 8:30 p.m. ET) and the Suns will travel to New Orleans to try to take Game 3 against the Pelicans (ESPN, 9:30 p.m. ET). Friday's action begins with the Atlanta Hawks, down 0-2, hosting the Miami Heat (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET).

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mariupol, Patrick Lyoya, Earth Day: 5 things to know Friday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — The Philadelphia Flyers ended a six-game losing streak Thursday with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. James van Reimsdyk scored two goals and added an assist for the visiting Flyers while Ivan Provorov chipped in with one goal and an assist. Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had the other Philadelphia goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multi-point game with two assists. Martin Jones made 30 saves for the 23-43-11 Flyers. Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole C

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an