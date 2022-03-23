Russia's Lavrov to meet Red Cross chief in Moscow for Ukraine discussions

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer, in Moscow in Thursday, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Maurer will be in Moscow for talks on the Ukraine conflict, an ICRC spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The agenda of the meeting envisages discussion of the key areas of the ICRC's work in the field of humanitarian response," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)