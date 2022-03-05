Russia's invasion of Ukraine guarantees UK and Ireland Euro 2028 hosting rights

Tom Morgan
2 min read
England fans show their support - GETTY IMAGES
England fans show their support - GETTY IMAGES

The UK and Ireland appear certain to land Euro 2028 hosting rights as main bidding rivals Russia and Turkey are now out of contention.

Handing Vladimir Putin a major football tournament is unthinkable given the Ukraine crisis, while Turkey is understood to have been discouraged by senior footballing figures from running.

England, Wales, Scotland and the Irish nations are now set to land the tournament uncontested as Italy, the only other potential favourite, is now planning to bid for 2032 instead.

Aleksander Ceferin, the Uefa president, has been the architect of the 2028 plans to soften the blow for the UK and Ireland after he dissuaded them from bidding for the 2030 World Cup.

After Boris Johnson went public with support for a World Cup bid last year, the national governing bodies had agonised for months about switching bids.

With Spain and Portugal the favoured option in Europe for a 2030 bid, the UK and Ireland eventually concluded Euro 2028 was the only realistic prospect of success.

The home nations can instead now start to plan potential venues after becoming overwhelming frontrunners to land the first major footballing tournament on the isles since 1996.

Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive, has previously hailed the prospect of what would be the biggest sporting spectacle in the UK since London 2012. "We think it's a brilliant opportunity for the five federations and governments to come together," he added.

Uefa rules dictate only two of the five host nations would be entitled to automatic qualification for what is expected to be a 32-team tournament. The most likely solution would be for all host nations to forfeit automatic places.

The UK Government was supportive of the five football associations' decision to switch to a Euros bid given World Cup hopes appeared doomed.

