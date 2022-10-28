Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

  • Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    1/19

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier carries a shell with a written message to the Russian army, in the front line position near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    2/19

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier carries a shell with a written message to the Russian army, in the front line position near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A local resident removes things that can be salvaged from a property that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
    3/19

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    A local resident removes things that can be salvaged from a property that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    4/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier targets his mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    5/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier targets his mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    6/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ukrainian soldier Dmytro has a short rest during the fighting in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    7/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldier Dmytro has a short rest during the fighting in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian soldiers prepare position for the mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    8/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers prepare position for the mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    9/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ukrainian soldiers work with a captured Russian tank T-80 on the road to Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    10/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers work with a captured Russian tank T-80 on the road to Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A Ukrainian officer gives commands during the battle in the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    11/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    A Ukrainian officer gives commands during the battle in the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    12/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Local residents cook outdoor near their house in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    13/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Local residents cook outdoor near their house in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man hides his cat into a box as he sits inside an evacuation bus to leave his hometown of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    14/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    A man hides his cat into a box as he sits inside an evacuation bus to leave his hometown of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Local residents cook outdoor near their house in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    15/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Local residents cook outdoor near their house in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A passerby looks at a car damaged by Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    16/19

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    A passerby looks at a car damaged by Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Local resident Leonid Tarasov with his cat and belonging goes downstairs as he leaves his home in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    17/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    Local resident Leonid Tarasov with his cat and belonging goes downstairs as he leaves his home in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man rides his bike past a car damaged in the Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    18/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    A man rides his bike past a car damaged in the Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A house damaged by the Russian shelling is seen in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    19/19

    Russia Ukraine War

    A house damaged by the Russian shelling is seen in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier carries a shell with a written message to the Russian army, in the front line position near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A local resident removes things that can be salvaged from a property that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier targets his mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldier Dmytro has a short rest during the fighting in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers prepare position for the mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers target their mortar in the front line position near Bakhmut the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers work with a captured Russian tank T-80 on the road to Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A Ukrainian officer gives commands during the battle in the front line near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Local residents cook outdoor near their house in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A man hides his cat into a box as he sits inside an evacuation bus to leave his hometown of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Local residents cook outdoor near their house in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A passerby looks at a car damaged by Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Local resident Leonid Tarasov with his cat and belonging goes downstairs as he leaves his home in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A man rides his bike past a car damaged in the Russian shelling in central Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A house damaged by the Russian shelling is seen in Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest battle against the Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
INNA VARENYTSIA and SAM MEDNICK
·4 min read

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia.

While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine's Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin's desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine.

Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk province. Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled part of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk province since 2014.

Before invading Ukraine, Putin recognized the independence of the rebels' self-proclaimed republics. Last month, he illegally annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk and two other provinces that Russian forces occupied or mostly occupied.

Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than five months. The ground assault accelerated after its troops forced the Ukrainians to withdraw from Luhansk in July. The line of contact is now on the city's outskirts. Mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, are reported to be leading the charge.

Russia’s prolonged drive for Bakhmut exposes Moscow’s “craziness,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly address to the nation this week.

“Day after day, for months, they have been driving people there to their deaths, concentrating the maximum power of artillery strikes there,” Zelenskyy said.

The shelling killed at least three people between Wednesday and Thursday, according to local authorities.

Ukraine’s military is firing mortars and heavy artillery to repel the Russian forces who were less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) away by early Thursday, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington.

Russia needs a victory in Bakhmut given it losing control over large swaths of the northeastern region of Kharkiv to a Ukrainian counteroffensive last month and its deteriorating position in Kherson. The areas were among the first the Russian military captured after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s suffering defeats across the board. ... They need the optics of some kind of an offensive victory to assuage critics at home and to show the Russian public that this war is still going to plan,” said Samuel Ramani, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank based in London.

The Wagner Group has played a prominent role in the war, and human rights organizations have accused its soldiers for hire of committing atrocities. Their deployment around Bakhmut reflects the city's strategic important to Moscow. However, it’s unclear if the mercenaries have made many tangible gains, according to Ramani.

“We’re seeing a situation where the Wagner Group is quite effective at creating terror amongst the local residents but much less effective at actually capturing and holding territory,” he said. At the very best they’re gaining 1 kilometer (0.6 mile) a week toward Bakhmut, he said.

While in the city this week, journalists from The Associated Press saw burned-out cars, destroyed buildings and people struggling to survive amid a cacophony of constant shelling. Bakhmut has been without electricity or water for a month, and residents worry about heating their homes as temperatures drop.

“We hoped that this (war) would end or that we would have conditions that allow us to live. But since last month, conditions have been terrible," resident Leonid Tarasov said.

Few shops are open. The AP saw people using firewood to cook on the streets and drawing water from wells.

Bakhmut had a population of about 73,000 people before the war, but approximately 90% have left the city, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region.

Some of those who remained asked in recent days to be evacuated from areas that are now too dangerous for volunteers or soldiers to get to because of the fighting, Roman Zhylenkov a volunteer with the local aid group Vostok-SOS, said.

Others feel trapped.

“People who left moved to stay with their children or brothers and sisters. They had places to go,” Ilona Ierhilieieva said as she mixed soup on an open fire by the side of the road. “But as for us, we don’t have a place to go. That’s why we are here.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Latest Stories

  • Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests

    The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran’s elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the nation’s brightest minds, with a record of elevating its students to the highest reaches of society. Thousands of Sharif University alumni power Iran’s most sensitive industries, including nuclear energy and aerospace. One of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s closest advisors has taught there for decades. But as demonstrations erupt across Iran — first sparked by the

  • Thai transgender tycoon buys Miss Universe contest

    The purchase of the firm, once co-owned by Donald Trump, comes as the pageant becomes more inclusive.

  • Threats against judges skyrocketed during the Trump era, and experts are now fearing for the worst

    An arrest outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and packages containing suspicious white powder have underscored the threats to judges' safety.

  • Crisis-stricken Cuba caught between ally Russia, nearby U.S.

    HAVANA (AP) — When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia. At a time when Cuba is urging the Biden administration to ease U.S. sanctions that it says stifle hurricane recovery efforts, Ru

  • Trevor Noah Doesn't Hold Back While Blasting Mehmet Oz For 'Bulls**t' Abortion Comment

    "The Daily Show" host addressed the GOP candidate's "local politicians" comment about abortion on Tuesday.

  • Belarusians are facing discrimination and blame for Russia's war in Ukraine

    The benevolence shown to Belarusian exiles in 2020 has turned into hostility because of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. How is it fair to blame citizens for the actions of a regime they despise?

  • U.S., allies slam Russia for wasting U.N. Security Council time

    The United States and allies slammed Russia on Thursday for wasting the time of the U.N. Security Council and spreading conspiracies by again raising its accusation that the United States has "military biological programs" in Ukraine. "How much more of this nonsense do we have to endure?" Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward asked the council. Russia has previously raised at least twice at the Security Council the issue of biological weapons programs in Ukraine.

  • Chinese embassy issues trade threat to UK over Manchester consulate beating

    The Chinese Embassy in London has warned protecting Hong Kong protesters will "bring disaster to Britain" after a man was beaten up inside China's Manchester consulate. In a video released by the embassy on Thursday, a spokesman made the most direct trade threat to the UK since footage showed Hong Kong protester Bob Chan being pulled inside the Manchester consulate grounds and beaten up by its staff on 16 October. The consul-general was spotted pulling Mr Chan's hair and told Sky News last week it was his "duty" as he said Mr Chan was "abusing my country, my leader".

  • Cameco claims nuclear 'pole position' as Russia's grip weakens

    The Canadian uranium miner reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday, booking a $20 million loss for the period ended Sept. 30.

  • Beverly Hills real estate mogul sentenced in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

    Robert Flaxman, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiring with William "Rick" Singer in the college admissions scandal, died in Malibu.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch