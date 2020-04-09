Russia's Gazprom expects EU gas market to recover from third quarter - Rencap
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom expects European gas demand, dented by the coronavirus crisis, to start recovering from the third quarter, Renaissance Capital wrote after a call with the Russian gas giant.
Renaissance Capital wrote in a note that Gazprom said the drop in European demand accelerated in recent weeks due to the coronavirus-related lockdowns and warm weather, while power generation demand did not fall due to switching from coal
"With China resuming LNG imports in March, Gazprom expects the lockdown roll-over will result in European gas markets resuming growth in 3Q-4Q 2020," Renaissance Capital said.
It also said in Wednesday's note that Gazprom <GAZP.MM> had said on the call that it wanted to achieve positive free cash flow this year and was committed to its new dividend policy.
Gazprom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
