Russia's foreign minister says Western media is engaged in a war of 'information terrorism'

Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
·2 min read
Russia's foreign minister says Western media is engaged in a war of 'information terrorism'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on as he gives an annual press conference on Russian diplomacy in 2021, in Moscow on January 14, 2022.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on as he gives an annual press conference on Russian diplomacy in 2021, in Moscow on January 14, 2022.Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russia's foreign minister said Western media is engaged in a war of "information terrorism."

  • Sergei Lavrov praised Fox News for providing an "alternative point of view" and criticized CNN.

  • He also accused TikTok of brainwashing kids after the platform banned Russian state-sponsored media.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview aired Friday that Western media is engaged in a war of "information terrorism," praising Fox News for its coverage and accusing TikTok of brainwashing children.

"Whenever something is happening, by the way of mass protests, mass demonstrations, which [the American media] don't like, they immediately call it domestic terrorist," Lavrov, who has served as foreign minister of Russia since 2004, said in the interview. "So it's a war and it's a war which involves the methods of information terrorism, there is no doubt about this."

The broadcast aired on the Russian state-controlled channel Russia Today, also called RT, which has lost its license to broadcast in the UK and is laying off staff from its American offices after being dropped from DirectTV following the invasion of Ukraine.

RT was required by the Justice Department to register as a foreign agent in the US in 2017 and has an extensive history of spreading disinformation and state propaganda through its channels.

"If [you] take the United States, only Fox News is trying to present some alternative point of view," Lavrov continued. "But when you see you watch other channels, and when you when you read social networks and internet platforms — when the acting president was blocked, as you know, this censorship continues in very big way," he said, referencing former president Donald Trump's bans from several social media platforms in January 2021.

Lavrov went on to denounce CNN, saying the network "prefers to avoid analytical materials" and uses slogan-like headlines to report news that villainizes Russia. He also accused TikTok of brainwashing children, referencing the platform's recent ban of RT and Sputnik, both state-controlled Russian media sources.

"When they concentrate on TikTok and other resources like this and other platforms, they target kids because TikTok is about young boys and girls," Lavrov said. "I believe this is an attempt to brainwash them for the rest of their life and this is indecent and not fair."

Meta, YouTube, and TikTok all blocked RT content from their platforms following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, and their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of the ban when RT was removed from airwaves earlier this month.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New Russian cosmonaut team arrives at International Space Station

    STORY: The arrival of the latest cosmonaut team - warmly welcomed by four Americans, two Russians and a German crewmate already aboard - came a day after the European Space Agency (ESA) announced it had suspended a joint robotic rover mission to Mars with Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.The rendezvous with the space station capped a flight of three hours and 10 minutes following liftoff of the Soyuz spacecraft from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.The durability of U.S.-Russian collaboration in space is being tested by heightened antagonism between the two former Cold War adversaries over Russia's three-week-old invasion of Ukraine.As part of U.S. economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government last month, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered high-tech export restrictions against Moscow that he said were designed to "degrade" Russia's aerospace industry, including its space program.Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, then lashed out in a series of Twitter posts suggesting the U.S. sanctions could "destroy" ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.The space station was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve American-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Cold War hostility that spurred the original U.S.-Soviet space race.Rogozin's recent actions have prompted some in the U.S. space industry to rethink the NASA-Roscosmos partnership. NASA officials have said that U.S. and Russian ISS crew members, while aware of events on Earth, were still working together professionally and that geopolitical tensions had not affected the space station.

  • Ukraine war: Cheap but 'lethal' Turkish drones are helping Ukrainian forces carry out 'unexpectedly successful attacks' against Russia

    Despite three weeks of bombardment from Russia, Ukrainian forces have defended the country's cities using cheap drones with lethal effectiveness, surprising Western military experts. The Turkish-made TB2 drones carry lightweight, laser-guided bombs and have helped Ukraine carry out unexpectedly successful attacks, Western military experts have said. The drones, which are estimated to cost under $2m (£1.5m) each, are flown at a low level, allowing Ukrainian forces to strike Russian targets.

  • Russian media claimed 3 US soldiers died in Ukraine. The US military says they left in 2019 and are alive in Tennessee.

    Members of the Tennessee National Guard which a Russian newspaper said were killed in Ukrane are in fact alive and well, US officials said.

  • Putin shared with Turkey's president his demands for Ukraine

    Putin shared with Turkey's president his demands for Ukraine

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.