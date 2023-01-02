Russia's drone attacks target critical infrastructure in and around Kyiv - local governor

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Russia's drone attacks early on Monday have been targetting critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the region surrounding it, Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region said.

"It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks," Kuleba said on the Telegram messaging app. "Russians launched several waves of (Iranian-made) Shahed drones. Targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Air defence is at work." (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)