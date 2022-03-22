Russia's coupon payment on sovereign bond due 2029 received - bondholder

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia's coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029 was received on Monday, a bondholder said, adding the payment was in U.S. dollars.

Russia had been due to make a $66 million payment to bondholders on Monday on the bond.

The payment was processed by correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, a separate source said on Monday, the second time in recent days the country appears to have averted default.

