Russia's c.bank sold equivalent of $942 mln roubles of FX on Feb. 24

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday it sold the equivalent of 84.8 billion roubles ($942 million) of foreign currency from state reserves on Feb. 24, the first day of interventions aimed at supporting the rouble.

Central bank interventions helped the rouble not to weaken beyond 90 to the dollar in early trade on Moscow Exchange on Monday after it hit a record low of 119.5 against the dollar in Asia trading following a harsh set of Western sanctions against Russia designed to punish it for its invasion of Ukraine.

($1 = 90 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)