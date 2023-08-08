Russia's budget deficit widens to $29.3 bln in July

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's budget deficit for January-July widened to 2.82 trillion roubles ($29.3 billion), or 1.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), the finance ministry said on Tuesday, citing preliminary estimates.

In the first seven months of last year, Russia posted a surplus of 557 billion roubles, but significant outlays to support its war in Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - and a barrage of Western sanctions on its oil and gas exports have hit government coffers since then.

Russia has doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion - a third of all public expenditure - a government document reviewed by Reuters showed, as the costs of the war in Ukraine soar and place growing strain on state finances.

The finance ministry stopped publishing individual monthly budget fulfilment data last year but, based on Friday's figures, Russia posted a deficit in July of 222 billion roubles. ($1 = 96.3705 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)