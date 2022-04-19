Russia intensifies its assault with fresh strikes on eastern Ukraine

Nabih Bulos, Laura King, Kate Linthicum
·8 min read
Carrying out a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. Tanks with soldiers on the streets of Mariupol. 15.04.2022 Ukraine, Donetsk region Photo credit: Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)
Tanks with Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol, Ukraine. (Anatoliy Zhdanov / Associated Press)

Determined to seize control of Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Russia on Tuesday intensified its assaults across the country's east while keeping up the bombardment of Ukrainian forces in the besieged southern port of Mariupol.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that in 24 hours, Russian forces had launched strikes against more than 1,200 Ukrainian military facilities and targeted more than 1,200 troop concentrations, details that could not be independently verified.

Ukraine says Russia has begun its long-expected all-out assault on the east — and Moscow’s top diplomat confirmed Tuesday that the struggle has entered its next stage. Western military officials and analysts warned that the current Russian attacks may be setting the battlefield for a larger and potentially far more brutal offensive planned by Moscow.

"We think that these offensives are preludes to larger offensive operations that the Russians plan to conduct," a Pentagon official said Tuesday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Russia still has about 75% of the soldiers and weapons it assembled before the Ukraine invasion and is currently conducting "shaping operations" that will lay the groundwork for more significant strikes.

On a call with key allies Tuesday, President Biden discussed providing more ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine and imposing new economic penalties against Russia, the White House said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the U.S. is preparing another round of sanctions against Moscow that could be announced this week.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed for the first time that Europe is planning an embargo on Russian oil imports. "We are currently developing clever mechanisms so that oil can also be included in the next sanctions step," she told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper in an interview over the weekend.

While the European Union has already banned the import of Russian coal, many of its member states have been wary of giving up hydrocarbons. EU countries rely on Russia for roughly a quarter of their oil and more than 40% of their natural gas and worry that an abrupt embargo could devastate their economies.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, implored civilians to get out of the eastern battle zone by any means possible, but acknowledged that for a third straight day there had been no agreement reached with Russia to set up humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the fighting.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called Tuesday for a four-day pause in fighting to allow civilians to escape.

Guterres proposed that the cease-fire span Thursday to Sunday, coinciding with the Easter Holy Week celebrated in the Eastern Orthodox Church.

"Save lives. Stop the bloodshed and destruction. Open a window for dialogue and peace," he said in a public plea to Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Guterres said more than 12 million people in Ukraine were in need of humanitarian assistance, with one-third spread between the eastern cities of Donetsk and Luhansk and the southern cities of Kherson and Mariupol.

In Mariupol, which has been largely flattened by Russian bombs that officials say have claimed some 20,000 lives, several thousand Ukrainian soldiers and hundreds of civilians have been holed up in a network of tunnels in a sprawling steelworks plant.

Russia has repeatedly pushed the Ukrainian forces hunkered in the plant to surrender, promising that those who lay down their arms “are guaranteed to remain alive.” But as happened over the weekend, the latest surrender deadline came and went without any sign of Ukrainian compliance..

Three women in warm hats and coats walk along a street lined with destroyed buildings
Civilians are evacuated along a humanitarian corridor from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on March 21, 2022. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A Ukrainian commander says Russia has been using “bunker-buster” bombs to try to dislodge the defenders.

Mariupol’s capture would likely be hailed by Russia as a pivotal triumph in a war that has yielded few of those for Moscow. It would free up more brigades for the eastern fight, as well as enable the creation of a strategically important land corridor between Russian-controlled areas and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most important goal at this point in the war is to capture Mariupol, to be able to portray it as a major victory in whose glow he can cast the war effort on May 9, the Victory Day marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, a senior European official said Tuesday.

The official said satellite imagery shows that 90% of Mariupol has been destroyed, and given the many civilians who were not able to escape, the death toll is likely to be high.

“We do expect the complete destruction of the city and many civilian casualties,” the official said.

“My fear is that it is going to be worse than Bucha,” he said, referring to the Kyiv suburb that has become the focal point of some of Russia’s most vicious alleged attacks on civilians.

The official, who briefed a group of reporters on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information, said Putin’s focus on the east is part of a strategy to build a land bridge from the Donbas region to the Crimean peninsula that he annexed eight years ago. The plan also includes controlling the Kherson area, where fighting raged Tuesday, to secure freshwater canals to Crimea. Then, he wants to seize additional territory to the west of the Donbas as a buffer zone.

Moscow was initially silent on Monday night when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that the war for Ukraine’s industrial east, known as the Donbas, had begun. The area is made up of two large regions, Luhansk and Donetsk, parts of which are already controlled by Russia-backed separatists who have been battling Ukrainian forces for eight years.

“We will fight,” Zelensky vowed in a video address. “We will defend ourselves.”

Russia appeared to confirm the wider offensive’s start when Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview broadcast Tuesday that “another stage of this operation is beginning.”

“I am sure this will be a very important moment of this entire special operation,” Lavrov told Indian television. Russia refers to Europe’s biggest land war since World War II as a “special military operation.”

Ukraine’s military said Tuesday that Russia’s apparent aim was to seize full control of the Donbas. Its general staff said in a statement that overnight and early Tuesday, “the occupiers made an attempt to break through our defenses along nearly the entire front line,” a distance of more than 300 miles.

All along the battlefront, Russian forces were probing for “sensitive spots” in Ukraine’s defense, presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said. But speaking on national television, he predicted the offensive would fail because the Russians “simply do not have enough strength.”

Even so, civilian casualties were mounting. Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said on Ukrainian television that the town of Kreminna came under heavy artillery fire overnight, setting residential buildings ablaze.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, hammered by near-constant bombardment, five people had been killed by shelling in the last 24 hours, the regional governor said Tuesday.

South of there, in the contested city of Kramatorsk, a massive blast Tuesday afternoon sent people and dogs scurrying from the streets. Rescue crews said the explosion was caused by a Russian X-58 missile hitting a cement factory in the center of the city.

The missile had slammed through the factory’s roof, covering manufacturing equipment and other detritus in a fine gray dust. Beside the building were the remains of a large truck and the body of a factory worker covered by a yellow tarp, a gash on his face and a pool of blood at his side.

For many in the battle zone, there’s no clear distinction between a much-heralded new phase of fighting and what has already occurred during the nearly two months since Russia invaded its smaller neighbor.

In Avdiivka, less than two miles from the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, shelling had been a constant backdrop, with many forced to live their lives largely underground. In one school, some 200 people took shelter in the dank confines of a basement, sleeping on mattresses laid over desks. They shared one bathroom, on the ground level.

A month ago, an artillery round smashed the fourth-floor apartment of the head of Avdiivka's utility company, who gave only his first name, Rostislav, for reasons of privacy.

His family — a wife and three children, the youngest seven months old — found safety in the Black Sea city of Odesa. But the shelling stole a home whose purchase had cost him all he had.

“I’m 37, and I have nothing,” he said.

Standing in front of the ruined apartment building, he pointed out where the shell had hit, debris now in an organized pile on the side of the street. Nearby were gouges and craters in the sidewalk where other artillery rounds had fallen.

Despite Avdiivka’s proximity to the front lines of the eight-year war between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces, Rostislav described a community that flourished before the Feb. 24 invasion.

“There was work, money and happiness,” he said. Now, like so many other cities across the Donbas, it was virtually empty.

Asked if he planned to leave, he sighed.

“Not today,” he said.

Bulos reported from Kramatorsk, King from Berlin and Linthicum from Mexico City. Times staff writer Tracy Wilkinson contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia is "methodically carrying out" its plan in eastern Ukraine - Defence Minister

    Sergei Shoigu said the West, by arming Ukraine, was doing everything it could to prolong Moscow's military operation. Russian forces entered Ukraine on Feb. 24. Driven back by Ukrainian forces from an assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has poured troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.

  • U.S. to start training Ukrainians on howitzers in coming days -official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States military expects to start training Ukrainians on using howitzer artillery in coming days, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine, expanding the aid to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine. So far, four flights of weapons have been sent by the United States as part of the new package.

  • China says it'll 'strengthen strategic cooperation' with Russia no matter what

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made the remark to the Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov.

  • Ukrainian Millionaire Reveals He Asked Military to Bomb His Mansion After Russian Forces Moved In

    Andrey Stavnitser told Good Morning Britain that he asked the Ukrainian military to destroy his mansion once he saw Russian forces had occupied it

  • Tehran warns Israel on making 'tiniest move' against Iran

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Monday warned that Israel will be targeted by his country's armed forces if it makes “the tiniest move” against Iran. Israel opposes a deal, saying it does not do enough to curb Iran’s nuclear program or its military activities across the region.

  • Zelenskyy advisor says there won't be peace talks with Russia if its forces take Mariupol

    Russian forces demanded the remaining Ukrainian troops in Mariupol surrender, but the defenders have refused to give up the key port city.

  • Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Mend His and Prince William's Relationship With the Help of a Moderator

    "He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out."

  • Russian offensive going 'very cautiously', Ukrainian presidential adviser says

    Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine is going "very cautiously" and will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defences, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Rusisan forces were trying to find "sensitive spots" in Ukraine's defences but added: "Their offensive will fail - I give you a 99% guarantee - they simply do not have enough strength."

  • Ukraine used cluster munitions — which many countries have banned — to force Russian troops out of a village, report says

    The New York Times said it identified a 220-millimeter Uragan artillery rocket, a cluster bomb, fired by Ukraine at Russian troops in Husarivka.

  • Late night hosts have fun with Tucker Carlson's 'testicle tanning' promo, Florida's CRT math problem

    Late night hosts have fun with Tucker Carlson's 'testicle tanning' promo, Florida's CRT math problem

  • Kim Kardashian Wishes Sister Kourtney a Happy Birthday with a Series of Twinning Swimsuit Photos

    The mogul celebrated her sister's 43rd birthday with a stylish Instagram tribute

  • UPDATE 1-IMF cuts global growth forecast due to "seismic waves" from Russia's war in Ukraine

    The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warning that inflation was now a "clear and present danger" for many countries. The war is expected to further increase inflation, the IMF said in its latest World Economic Outlook, warning that a further tightening of Western sanctions on Russia to target energy exports would cause another major drop in global output.

  • Police say 269 bodies recovered in Ukraine's war-torn Irpin

    Ukrainian investigators have examined 269 dead bodies in Irpin, near Kyiv, since the town was taken back from Russian forces in late March, a police official said on Monday, as workers dug fresh graves on its outskirts. The town, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east. At a cemetery on the outskirts of Irpin, dozens of new graves have been dug and heaped with wreaths.

  • 'We will fight': Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine: April 18 recap

    Russia reinforced its invading force in Ukraine before officially launching an offensive in the eastern area of the country.

  • France's Macron says dialogue with Putin stalled after mass killings discovered in Ukraine

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has stalled after mass killings were discovered in Ukraine. "Since the massacres we have discovered in Bucha and in other towns, the war has taken a different turn, so I did not speak to him again directly since, but I don't rule out doing so in the future", Macron told France 5 television. Russia has called the accusations its forces executed civilians in Bucha while occupying the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p