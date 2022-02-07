Russians skate to team figure skating gold despite scary fall in pairs competition; U.S. wins silver

Jason Owens
·3 min read

Not even a violent fall could derail the Russian Olympic Committee in team figure skating as a command performance from 15-year-old Kamila Valieva propelled them to the top of the Olympic podium on Monday.

Valieva followed up her historic performance in Sunday's short program with another master effort in Monday's free skate to secure gold for the Russians. She made a rare mistake with a fall on a quad. But the two quad attempts that she landed were the first ever by a woman in Olympic competition.

Her effort left her well ahead of the competition with a score of 178.92 after Monday's free skate, more than 30 points ahead of second-place Kaori Sakamoto of Japan, who finished with a score of 148.66.

Chock, Bates star for USA in best-ever finishs

Meanwhile Madison Chock and Evan Bates' first-place effort in ice dancing meant that Karen Chen needed just a fourth-place finish in the women's free skate to secure silver for the United States. She delivered. Japan won bronze.

Valieva's free skate capped the competition that featured men's and women's singles and pairs competition as well as ice dancing. Her effort marked a victory lap for the Russians, whose score of 74 points was nine points better than the second-place Americans (65). Japan secured bronze with a score of 63. The second-place finish is the best ever for Team USA in team figure skating competition since the event debuted in Sochi in 2014.

Russian pair finishes first despite frightening fall

The Russians also secured first place in pairs competition despite a frighting fall from Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov at the end of their free skate on Monday. The pair delivered a nearly flawless effort before Gallyamov lost his footing on the final lift of the performance, sending himself an Mishina crashing to the ice (3:55 below).

They completed their performance without immediate sign of injury, and Galliamov was able to lift Mishina back up into the air for a final pose before the music stopped.

Like Valieva, their fall didn't hurt them in the standings as their final score of 145.2 bettered Japan's duo of Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who finished in second with a score of 130.60.

Nathan Chen's first-place finish in the men's short program and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue's first-place effort in rhythm dance on Friday helped propel the United States to silver.

BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 7, 2022: ROC athletes Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov perform during the pairs&#39; free skating event of the team figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the Capital Indoor Stadium. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei Bobylev&#92;TASS via Getty Images)
Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov overcame a violent fall to secure first place in the pairs free skate. (Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Morris and Homan fall in extra end to Italy, will not make curling playoffs

    BEIJING — Canada's mixed doubles curling team is making an early exit at the Beijing Olympics. John Morris and Rachel Homan will not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini at the Ice Cube. Homan was a little heavy with her final draw to the button in the extra end. A measure was needed to confirm the Italy point. Canada finished with a round-robin record of 5-4. Italy will join Sweden, Great Britain and Norway in the evening semif

  • Reports: Cavaliers acquire Caris LeVert from Pacers for Ricky Rubio, picks

    LeVert is averaging nearly 19 points per game and his departure could be the sign of an impending rebuild in Indiana.

  • Nathan Chen, U.S. Figure Skaters Win Silver in Team Event at Beijing Winter Olympics

    Karen Chen, Madison Chock and Evan Bates as well as Brandon Frazier and Alexa Knierim secured the silver medal for Team USA

  • Queen Elizabeth declares she wants Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, to have the queen consort title

    Queen Elizabeth said that Camilla, the wife of Prince Charles, will have the queen consort title when Prince Charles becomes king.

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Juggling act: Rams O'Connell game planning and looking ahead

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin O'Connell realizes there are going to be plenty of questions about his next steps after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator prefers to keep the focus on the immediate task at hand. O'Connell is expected to become the Minnesota Vikings' next head coach as soon as Feb. 14, the day after the Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The 36-year old O'Connell admitted he has a winter coat, but that was the closest he came to discu

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Death of man behind Buddy the Puffin mascot leaves N.L. fans, families 'heartbroken'

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A St. John's man who turned a sports mascot gig into a heartfelt mission to bring joy and genuine friendship to special needs children has died. Chris Abbott was the man behind Buddy the Puffin — the plush, colourful and beloved mascot for sports clubs like the Newfoundland Growlers hockey team and the St. John's Edge basketball team. He died earlier this week at the age of 51, after more than 27 years of performing as Buddy the Puffin. Buddy was often the star of hockey and b

  • Medal hopefuls come up short for Canada at the Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Two of Canada's medal hopefuls at the Beijing Olympics finished off the podium Sunday, with one coming agonizingly close and another nowhere near. Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin gave it all she had in the women's slopestyle event but couldn't crack the top three of a highly competitive field. Calgary speedskater Ted-Jan Bloemen looked like he was going to press for a medal in the 5,000 metres, but instead faded fast over the second half of his race and finished well back in 10th

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in