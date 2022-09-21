Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

·4 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Large numbers of Russians rushed to book one-way tickets out of the country while they still could Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine.

Flights filled up quickly and the prices of tickets for remaining connections skyrocketed, apparently driven by fears that Russia's borders could soon close or that Putin could later announce a broader call-up that might send many Russian men of fighting age to the war's front lines.

Tickets for the Moscow-Belgrade flights operated by Air Serbia, the only European carrier besides Turkish Airlines to maintain flights to Russia despite a European Union flight embargo, quickly sold out for the next several days. The price for flights from Moscow to Istanbul or Dubai increased within minutes before jumping again, reaching as high as 9,200 euros ($9,119) for a one-way economy class fare.

Putin's decree stipulates that the amount of people called to active duty will be determined by the Defense Ministry. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience initially would be mobilized.

Russia has seen a marked exodus of citizens since Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine almost seven months ago. During Putin's address to the nation Wednesday in which he announced the partial mobilization of reservists, he also issued a veiled nuclear threat to Russia's enemies in the West.

Reports of panic spreading among Russians soon flooded social networks. Anti-war groups said the limited airplane tickets out of Russia reached enormous prices due to high demand and swiftly became unavailable. Social networks in Russian surged with advice on how to avoid the mobilization or leave the country.

Some postings alleged people already had been turned back from Russia's land border with Georgia and that the website of the state Russian railway company had collapsed because too many people were checking for ways out of the country.

The OVD-Info monitoring group said over 800 Russians were arrested Wednesday in anti-war protests in 37 Russian cities, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Protesters in Moscow chanted “No to war!” and “Life to our children!”

Russian officials sought to calm the public, stressing that the call-up would affect a limited number of people fitting certain criteria. However, conflicting statements and a lack of details helped fuel the panic.

The head of the Duma's defense committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said there would be no additional restrictions on reservists leaving Russia based on this mobilization. But he also advised individuals who could be eligible for the call-up against “traveling to resorts in Turkey.”

“Spend your vacation at the resorts of Crimea or (Russia’s southern) Krasnodar region,” Russian media quoted Kartapolov as saying.

A group based in Serbia, called Russians, Belarussians, Ukrainians and Serbs Together Against War, tweeted that there were no available flights to Belgrade from Russia until mid-October. Flights to Turkey, Georgia or Armenia also sold out, according to the Belgrade-based group.

“All the Russians who wanted to go to war already went,” the group said. “No one else wants to go there!”

One Russian man named Sergey said he had prepared for a Russian mobilization scenario and quickly brought his 17-year-old son out of Russia.

“The tickets didn’t cost too much, as I was probably quick enough. And we got through the border just fine,” he said upon arriving Wednesday at the airport in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

His son, Nikolai, said, “I haven’t gotten a letter from the recruitment office yet” but he was still researching possible exemptions, “so we left.” They declined to give their last names.

Serbia's capital of Belgrade has become a popular destination for Russians during the war. Up to 50,000 Russians have fled to Serbia since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and many have opened businesses, especially in the IT sector.

Russians don’t need visas to enter Serbia, which has not joined Western sanctions against Russia for its aggression in Ukraine. Allies such as Belarus and China also have not imposed sanctions on Russia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who often boasts about his friendly ties with Putin, said the Moscow-Belgrade ticket price had reached 9,000 euros “on the black market” because "of the mobilization and some other things.”

He also said that “Putin won't surrender despite advances by the Ukrainian army,” adding that the West had expected full defeat of Russia," but that the mobilization will make it harder.

A Wednesday flight from Moscow to Belgrade was packed with young Russian men who said they could not speak to reporters because they feared negative repercussions for the families they left behind. A Russian woman, who identified herself as Yulia, said she, too, was afraid “my government and police” might see her remarks.

“But I want to say, ‘Freedom for Ukraine.’ Please, somebody stop Putin,” she said.

___

AP Writers Jovana Gec, Dasha Litvinova and Julia Rubin contributed to this story.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Rick Scott predicts the Trump civil fraud lawsuit won't hurt the GOP's chances of retaking the Senate much and says the Mar-a-Lago raid 'revved up the base'

    Rick Scott doubts Letitia James's civil suit against Trump will hurt Republicans this fall. And he says the FBI's document hunt may boost GOP turnout.

  • Iranians see widespread internet blackout amid mass protests

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians experienced a near-total internet blackout on Wednesday amid days of mass protests against the government over the death of a woman held by the country's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. An Iranian official had earlier hinted that such measures might be taken out of security concerns. The loss of connectivity will make it more difficult for people to organize protests and share information about the government's

  • Stocks slump on Wall Street as Fed steps up inflation fight

    TOKYO — Wall Street closed sharply lower after the Federal Reserve stepped up its fight against inflation by raising interest rates. The S&P 500 lost 1.7% Wednesday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Fed’s fifth rate hike of the year came in as expected, three-quarters of a percentage point, but the central bank also raised its forecasts for how high interest rates will ultimately have to go. The Fed is raising rates to fight the worst inflation in 40 years. The worry is that it may c

  • 4 things to watch as Putin escalates in Ukraine

    Russia is losing its war in Ukraine, but desperation could make the invading power even more dangerous.

  • Eric Trump calls Letitia James 'most corrupt Attorney General in United States History' after she files fraud lawsuit against his family

    The former president's son, who is executive vice president of the Trump Organization, posted a video of James pledging to sue his father.

  • Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage

    CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than half a million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service on Wednesday — three days after after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory — sending many to line up for hours to fill jugs from water trucks and others to scoop water from mountain runoff. Sweat rolled down the faces of people in a long line of cars in the northern mountain town of Caguas, where the government had set up a water truck, one of at least 18 so-called “oases” set up a

  • Many of the asylum-seeking migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard were families in search of a 'better life,' Massachusetts state senator says

    Among the 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants who were taken to Martha's Vineyard from Texas last week were 27 "family units," said State Sen. Julian Cyr.

  • Putin's mobilisation speech: what he said and what he meant

    The west needs to understand the messages coming from Russia, not ignore them.

  • Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists Wednesday, taking a risky and deeply unpopular step that follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. The first such call-up in Russia since World War II heightened tensions with the Western backers of Ukraine, who derided it as an act of weakness and desperation. The move also sent some Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets out of the country, and hund

  • Australian oil company abandoning biggest offshore exploration bid in N.L. history

    The owner of the largest offshore oil exploration bid in the history of Newfoundland and Labrador is set to abandon its plans — even though that means it will pay a hefty financial penalty. According to a report from news website allNewfoundlandLabrador, Australian petroleum company Woodside Energy has dropped plans to drill in the Orphan Basin, located northwest of Newfoundland, and moved key employees out of the province. In 2018, BHP Billiton won two parcels totalling $822 million, including

  • India starts debt-restructuring talks with Sri Lanka, vows support

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -India said on Tuesday it had begun talks with Sri Lanka on restructuring its debt and promised to support the crisis-hit neighbour mainly through long-term investments after providing nearly $4 billion of financial aid. Sri Lanka, a tourism-dependent South Asian country of 22 million, is struggling with its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, which has led to shortages of essentials and the ouster of a president. The country earlier this month reached a preliminary deal with the International Monetary Fund for a loan of about $2.9 billion contingent on it receiving financing assurances from official creditors and negotiations with private creditors.

  • One-way flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders call-up for thousands

    Russians flee country after president announces mobilisation

  • New York attorney general files civil fraud lawsuit against Trump and 3 of his kids

    New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday announced that she would be suing former President Donald Trump, the culmination of a three-year investigation into Trump and his business.

  • Bank CEOs warn of 'daunting' challenges from inflation

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, the CEOs of the major U.S. banks appeared in front of Congress on Wednesday to sell themselves as shepherds of a helpful industry at a time of financial and economic distress for many Americans. Democrats called JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup to Washington to talk about pocketbook issues as households contend with the highest inflation since the early 1980's and the midterm election looms just weeks away. “While C

  • Putin announces partial military mobilisation ‘to defend’ Russia against West

    Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered an increase in funding to boost Russia's weapons production in a televised address to the nation in which he signed a decree on the "partial mobilisation" of his country to support Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

  • Germany takes over Uniper for $8 billion in rush for winter gas

    BERLIN/HELSINKI (Reuters) -Germany moved to nationalise Uniper on Wednesday with an 8 billion euro ($7.9 billion) package that adds to the billions already spent bailing out the struggling gas importer as Berlin tries to secure enough power for Europe's largest economy. Nationalising Germany's largest importer of Russian gas is the second move in a week by the government to take control of an energy business and is part of a wider European response to the winter crisis, including France taking over EDF. Germany last week also took control of a Russian-owned oil refinery, which supplies 90% of the capital's fuel, putting a Rosneft unit under the trusteeship of the industry regulator and taking over the Schwedt plant.

  • Why Canada's oil exports could flow easier for the next decade

    S&P projects that by the late 2020s, overall pipeline system utilization could top 90 per cent on an annualized basis.

  • Tech sector says more job cuts to come as Elevate conference gets underway

    TORONTO — The Elevate technology conference made its return to Toronto this week with a buzzy spectacle — shutting down several blocks of the Esplanade neighbourhood for a block party with performances from artists like rapper Haviah Mighty and scheduling more than 350 speakers, including tennis star Venus Williams, to grace its three venues by the time it wraps Thursday evening. But the annual festival's reappearance after a two-year, pandemic hiatus is coming at a less than grand time for the

  • Dow drops as markets brace for Fed’s rate hike decision

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks on market indices' trends ahead of the Fed's interest rate hike, while also looking at the bond market, the U.S. dollar, and sector losses.

  • What the Buffett Indicator says about the stock market right now

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses a chart showing the Buffett Indicator, named after Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett, reaching a key level.