Russians who commit war crimes in Ukraine face life in jail, warns UK

Russian generals and politicians were warned on Tuesday they face being jailed for life if they follow Vladimir Putin’s orders and commit war crimes in Ukraine.

Amid claims that horrific weapons are now being unleashed by Russian forces, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab issued the stark warning that those responsible for war crimes will be dragged before a court as Nazi leaders were at the Nuremberg trials after the Second World War.

He stressed that all breaches of the laws of war will be documented and recorded.

He told Times Radio: “The ICC (International Criminal Court) prosecutor in The Hague has already said that he is looking at this.

“And the UK in whatever form is necessary will play its role, as we have done over many years since right way back to Nuremberg, to make sure that anyone committing these egregious crimes will be held to account.

“We have shown that recently, Radovan Karadzic, the butcher of the Balkans, has ended up in a British cell, via the Hague for his actions.

“Therefore the seed of doubt must be laid, not just in Putin’s mind, but anyone following these reckless orders and engaged in these reckless attacks on civilians, that they could end up in the dock of a court and they could end up spending the rest of their days behind bars.”

At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Ukraine’s representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, accused Russian forces of a war crime in their assault on the eastern city of Kharkiv.

He also told the council that the capital Kyiv was “sitting within Russian crosshairs right now” and that 352 people, including 16 children, had been killed as of Monday in the fighting.

Some of the videos showing Russia's indiscriminate bombing of homes in Kharkiv today are too graphic to share here.



This one, while not graphic, is haunting in its own right.



Residents walking through a park scramble for safety as cluster munitions explode around them. pic.twitter.com/qOnk5rYNel — Giancarlo Fiorella (@gianfiorella) February 28, 2022

He accused Moscow troops of attacking hospitals and ambulances in a determination to “kill civilians”, adding: “There is no debate. These are war crimes.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed Mr Kyslytsya’s statements in a late-night address on Monday.

In a video posted to social media, the leader said that in five days Russian forces had launched 56 missile strikes and 113 cruise missiles in Ukraine.

He added: “Today, Russian forces brutally fired on Kharkiv from jet artillery. It was clearly a war crime.

“Kharkiv is a peaceful city, there are peaceful residential areas, no military facilities. Dozens of eyewitness accounts prove that this is not a single false volley, but deliberate destruction of people: the Russians knew where they were shooting.”

“There will definitely be an international tribunal for this crime - it’s a violation of all conventions. No one in the world will forgive you for killing peaceful Ukrainian people,” he said.

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian UN permanent representative, said his country’s armed forces did “not have the goal of occupying Ukraine or harming the local population”.

But Mr Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, said he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, with reports of cluster and possibly vacuum bombs being used.