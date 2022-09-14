Russians admit defeat in Kharkiv; Zelenskyy visits Izium after Russians flee shattered city: Ukraine updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A phalanx of military experts sweeping across Russian TV are admitting the Kremlin's defeat in Kharkiv region as Ukraine forces on Wednesday pressed a counteroffensive that has driven occupying troops out of some 300 northeastern cities and towns.

"The Kremlin acknowledged its defeat in Kharkiv Oblast, the first time Moscow has openly recognized a defeat," the Institute for the Study of War said in its assessment of the war that began with Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

Kremlin officials and state media propagandists on TV are extensively discussing the reasons for the Russian defeat in Kharkiv. Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of Russia's Council for Interethnic Relations, lamented the lack of military reconnaissance ahead of the counteroffensive, the Daily Beast reported.

"Of course, this is a tactical defeat," Bezpalko said. "I hope it will be very sobering.”

Blame deflected away from Putin

Previously, the Kremlin framed the retreat from Kyiv as a decision to prioritize the “liberation” of Donbas. The withdrawal from Snake Island was a “gesture of goodwill.”

Now, the Institute for the Study of War said the admission in Kharkiv is part of an effort to deflect criticism for such a devastating failure away from Russian President Vladimir Putin and onto defense officials.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense originally offered a similar explanation for the Russian failure in Kharkiv, claiming that Russian forces were withdrawing troops from Kharkiv Oblast to regroup," the institute's assessment says. "This false narrative faced quick and loud criticism online."

Zelenskyy visits shattered city of Izium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday, just days after Russian forces exited the city in the Kharkiv region. He toured apartment buildings blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes. The entire center of one residential building had collapsed.

Zelenskyy took part in the ceremony of raising the Ukraine flag in the city's central square, in front of the destroyed municipal building.

"It is possible to temporarily occupy the territories of our state," Zelenskyy said. "But it is definitely impossible to occupy our people, the Ukrainian people."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press service on Sept. 14, 2022, shows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, center, posing with servicemen in the de-occupied city of Izyum, Kharkiv region.
