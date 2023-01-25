Russian warship tests hypersonic missile with 600 mile range
A Russian warship has carried out a test of a hypersonic missile capable of flying at more than 6,000 miles per hour, Russia's defence ministry has claimed.
The frigate Admiral Gorshkov ran a computer simulation of its hypersonic Zircon missiles to test its in the western Atlantic Ocean, testing its ability to hit targets 600 miles away.
The test came as the West is poised to send nearly 200 battle tanks to Ukraine, a move that that could help Kyiv turn the tide of the conflict.
Germany is expected to announce its donation of Leopard 2 tanks today after bowing to weeks of international pressure.
Latest MoD update
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 January 2023
Japan PM says considering Ukraine trip
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose country is hosting this year's Group of Seven meeting, said Wednesday he is considering visiting Ukraine, after an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Nothing has been decided at this time regarding my visit to Ukraine," he told parliament.
"I will consider this in light of various circumstances and conditions," he added, without specifying further.
Tokyo has worked in lockstep with its G7 allies to sanction Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and boost support to Kyiv, even taking the rare step of offering refuge to those fleeing the conflict.
The West is poised to send nearly 200 battle tanks to Ukraine in a potential hammer blow that could help Kyiv win its war against Vladimir Putin.
Russia's ambassador to the United States has blasted Washington's possible battle tank deliveries to Ukraine as "another blatant provocation" against Russia.
Last night Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia was ramping up its push towards Bakhmut, an industrial town in eastern Ukraine that has been the focus of intense fighting.