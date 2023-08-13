Russian warship fires shots to intercept cargo ship in Black Sea

The Sukru Okan was forced to stall in the Black Sea - YORUK ISIK/REUTERS

A Russian warship fired warning shots as it intercepted a cargo ship sailing towards Ukraine, the first time it has done so since a grain deal collapsed last month.

Russia’s ministry of defence said that the Vasily Bykov fired its machine gun to force the Sukru Okan to stall in the Black Sea and then boarded it with a naval helicopter.

“After the completion of the work of the inspection team on board the Sukru Okan, the ship continued to move to the port of Izmail,” it said. Izmail is a Ukrainian port on the Danube River.

The Sukru Okan is a 34-year-old dry cargo ship that is named after a Turkish admiral. Maritime data showed that although it sails under the flag of Palau, a Pacific Island nation, the Sukru Okan is based in Istanbul and is operated by a Turkish company. Civilian cargo ships often sail under different flags to reduce costs and red tape.

A UN-brokered grain deal that had allowed ships to dock in Ukraine to load grain after they had been inspected by Russian officials for arms smuggling collapsed because the Kremlin said that Ukraine had refused to reopen an ammonia pipeline.

Rybar, a Telegram channel linked to the Russian military, said that during the dawn interception the Sukru Okan had tried to outrun and outwit the Vasily Bykov near Turkish and Bulgarian waters.

“The ship’s crew did not respond to requests from Russian sailors. The transponder was turned off on the Sukru Okan, and the cargo ship, increasing its speed, tried to get away,” it said.

The Vasily Bykov is one of Russia’s new Project-22160 patrol boats and can be armed with cruise missiles as well as anti-submarine weapons and helicopters.

It attacked Snake Island in the northwestern sector of the Black Sea on the first day of the war last year alongside Russia’s Moskva warship and has been the target of several failed Ukrainian attacks since.

Kyiv and Moscow have warned that since the collapse of the grain deal they will treat cargo ships as arms smugglers and will intercept them. Last week a Ukrainian naval drone hit a ship used by the Kremlin to export jet fuel to Syria.

But, despite the threats, Ukraine has said that it is determined to forge a route for cargo ships to dock at Izmail, and this week its port authorities said a scheme to ease ship-to-ship cargo loading would “increase freight processing volumes”.

US aerial surveillance drones and warplanes have also been guiding cargo ships through the Russian blockade, with the first three ships docking at Izmail on July 30.

Meanwhile, Russia fired shells on Kherson in southern Ukraine on Sunday, killing a three-week old baby and her 12-year-old brother.

The children’s parents were also killed in the attack on Shyroka Balka village, along with another man.

In the neighbouring village of Stanislav, two people, including the pastor of a church, were killed, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks follow an alleged attempted missile attack by Ukraine on the Kerch Bridge, which links Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

Russia said the missiles were shot down and had caused no damage.

Kyiv reclaimed part of Kherson from Russian occupation last November but Kremlin troops have continued shelling the regional capital and areas around it from across the Dnipro River.

Also on Sunday, Sergei Dienko, the head of Ukraine’s border force, unveiled a new yellow and blue striped border post on Snake Island, marking it as part of Ukraine.

Further along the Ukrainian coast, Odesa reopened its beaches to tourists for the first time since the start of the war, three weeks after a Russian missile destroyed its 18th-century cathedral and part of its Imperial-era city centre.