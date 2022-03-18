Russian TV cuts off Vladimir Putin mid-speech during major Moscow rally

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets people after his speech in Moscow - Ramil Sitdikov /Pool Sputnik

Russian state television cut President Vladimir Putin's speech mid-sentence as he was addressing tens of thousands of flag-waving supporters at Moscow's main football stadium on Friday.

As the Russian leader was addressing crowds, state television switched to showing a pre-recorded clip of musicians playing patriotic music.

Putin was cut mid-sentence as he was saying: "It so happened that the beginning of the operation coincided by chance with the birthday of one of our outstanding military...".

Russian state television is tightly controlled and such interruptions are highly unusual.

The Kremlin later said a technical glitch was behind the cut away.

It later aired the full speech, which ended a few seconds after the cutaway with Putin leaving the stage at the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium.

It appeared as if Putin was limping as he walked across the stage.

The event was in support of the Russian army in Ukraine and to mark the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

"We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans," Putin those gathered.

He said the soldiers fighting in what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine had illustrated the unity of Russia.

"Shoulder to shoulder, they help each other, support each other and when needed they shield each other from bullets with their bodies like brothers. Such unity we have not had for a long time," he said.