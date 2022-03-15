Russian TV Channel Editor Marina Ovsyannikova Interrupts Live Broadcast with Sign Reading 'No War'

Marina Ovsyannikova

An editor at a Russian TV station has reportedly been detained after protesting the nation's invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast.

In a video shared by Bernie Sanders on Twitter Monday, a woman named Marina Ovsyannikova, rushed into the camera view holding a sign that reads, "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here."

Seconds later, the show abruptly cut away.

"She has since been detained," Sanders shared, saluting her "act of incredible courage."

Ovsyannikova was employed by state-run Channel 1, per Russian news agency TASS, and protested during the Vremya newscast.

A law enforcement source told TASS that Ovsyannikova is being held at an Ostankino district police station. The publication notes Russian law that bans "public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Prior to her protest, Ovsyannikova released a video statement obtained by The Guardian.

"What is happening now in Ukraine is a crime," she began, according to the translation on the video, as she called Russia the "aggressor" and pushed for President Vladimir Putin to be held responsible.

She continued, "Sadly, during the past years I worked at Channel One, I spread the Kremlin propaganda and I am ashamed of this. I am ashamed I allowed lies to be told on TV screens, I am ashamed I allowed Russian people to be fooled. We were all silent in 2014 when it all started. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [Russian opposition leader] [Alexei] Navalny. We simply watched this inhumane regime. Now the whole world has turned away from us and the next 10 generations of our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war."

She went on to say that "Russians are wise and proud, it is up to us to stop this madness."

Ending with a call for others to "come out and protest," Ovsyannikova said, "they cannot put all of us in jail."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia, and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.