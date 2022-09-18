Russian town of Belgorod shutters schools as Ukraine military pushes toward border: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The governor of the Russia's Belgorod region ordered schools to operate remotely starting Monday as the Ukraine military's counteroffensive pushed closer to the border.

Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday that scores of homes and recreation areas have been damaged by Ukraine artillery.

The U.S. sent long-range artillery to Ukraine with a condition that it not be used to bomb Russian cities and towns. But Ukraine troops have pushed close enough to the Russian border to reach those towns with their own equipment.

"I decided that from tomorrow, schools in the Belgorod district in a 10-kilometer zone along the border will be transferred to distance learning," Gladkov said in a VK social media post.

The post drew numerous responses from locals urging Gladkov to create a volunteer battalion to provide protection, including mining the border.

"Why did other regions of the country begin 'self-mobilization,' while our region, regularly shelled, having the largest border with the enemy, hesitates?" wrote Andrey Rozenberg. "Self-defense detachments must be created.

TURNING POINT?:As Russia admits defeat in Kharkiv, Ukraine regains land, confidence

Pope's envoy shot in Ukraine

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, an envoy of Pope Francis, was shot at as he delivered humanitarian aid in Pope Francis’ name near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Vatican said. Krajewski emerged "unscathed and continuing his mission," the Vatican News Service reported.

The cardinal received his bishop's ordination on Sept. 17, 2013, in St. Peter’s Basilica during a ceremony in the presence of Pope Francis. On this anniversary,  Krajewski said he was working near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, along with a Catholic bishop, a Protestant bishop, and a Ukrainian soldier. With their help, he said he loaded up his minibus with provisions and drove to the front lines – where  “no one besides soldiers enter anymore” because of the heavy firing, he said. The group came under light arms fire, he said, and sought cover.

“For the first time in my life, I didn't know where to run,” he told Vatican News “It’s not enough to run. You have to know where to go.”

Ultimately the shooting stopped and the group continued to deliver aid.

Russian singer asks to be added to foreign agent list

Hugely popular Russian singer Alla Pugacheva said Sunday that she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband. Her post on Instagram comes after Pugacheva's husband, singer and TV presenter Maxim Galkin was added to the foreign agents register on Saturday by the justice ministry. Galkin, who has criticized Russia for sending troops into Ukraine, is accused of conducting political activities on behalf of Ukraine and receiving Ukrainian funding. Galkin responded that he made money in Ukraine at a comedy show years ago.

"The rationale for the decision is that I allegedly receive funds from Ukraine, with which I do political activities," he said on Instagram. "First of all, I don’t do political activities. On stage at my concerts, I do humor and political satire, as I have for 28 years."

Contributing: The Associated Press

Children look through a car window as they and other refugees from the Kharkiv Region of Ukraine come to a temporary camp in Belgorod, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Thousands fled northeastern Ukraine to Russia amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region.
Children look through a car window as they and other refugees from the Kharkiv Region of Ukraine come to a temporary camp in Belgorod, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Thousands fled northeastern Ukraine to Russia amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the region.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Military pushing closer toward the border

