Russian Telegraph reader who offered her home to Ukrainians after they saved husband’s life

Konstantin Tarasov (far right) and Oksana Makarova (second from right) with their Ukrainian refugee hosts in the Cotswolds - Konstantin Tarasov/Konstantin Tarasov

Oksana and her husband, Konstantin, were born and grew up in Russia.

It was Konstantin’s job that brought them to the UK in 2005, as Ryanair were looking for young pilots - so they settled down in an apartment in Stansted, and became UK citizens in 2011.

Not having particularly warm feelings towards Russia as it is now, Oksana and Konstantin have spent much of their adult lives away from the country.

Konstantin began his career as a navigator after completing his studies in Ukraine. Many years later he returned to Kyiv as the director of flight operations at a Ukrainian airline.

What is of great significance is that in 2020, when Covid struck, it was the staff at a private hospital in Kyiv who saved Konstantin’s life after he fell terribly ill with the virus. After which Konstantin resigned and returned to his wife, Oksana, in the UK.

Following the outbreak of war, Oksana and Konstantin’s initial reactions were admirably extreme: “Our initial thought was to just go to Ukraine and fight but neither of us are military fighters. We wanted to just do something to stop this adversity. We were considering all sorts - to hire a van to put loads of stuff we gather in our village and go there, to care for soldiers - cooking, doing washing etc - anything really. It was chaotic thinking.”

Konstantin Tarasov on the fundraising walk along Hadrian's Wall - Oksana Makarova

After speaking to Konstantin’s former colleagues in Kyiv, they were advised what to do and what’s better not to do - and that included heading to Ukraine.

Many of Konstantin’s former colleagues did, however, go to war.

“We recently received the news that one of his former colleagues has lost all of his limbs after a bombing. Very young, very respectable young pilot. All he has left is three fingers on one hand.”

Oksana and Konstantin decided to start gathering money. They wrapped themselves in Ukrainian flags and undertook an 84-mile fundraising walk along Hadrians’s Wall, which they completed in nine days at the end of March 2022.

They wanted to ensure the £1,200 they raised went to where it was most needed: “We contacted the Kyiv hospital and came into contact with the doctors who treated Konstantin. We sent the money.“

Story continues

'We offered Olga and her family our house'

Whilst in conversation with the Kyiv hospital, they discovered that Olga - who was head of the clinic and who helped in treating Konstantin - had fled to Croatia with her mother, sister, sister-in-law and their children.

“The first month, they were hiding in the cellars in Kyiv, but for the sake of their children they had to go,” Oksana said.

With the hope of moving house, Oksana and her husband bought a cottage in the Cotswolds. However, they selflessly delayed their move for one specific reason.

In return for saving Konstantin’s life, he and Oksana wanted to help save theirs.

“We offered Olga and her family our house... We never sold our little apartment here. So we were able to give the cottage completely to these people and let them live independently. We consider ourselves very privileged in that regard.

“We applied [on the Homes for Ukraine scheme] and received the invitation for them to come to this country. On May 5, these eight people came.”

Konstantin Tarasov (far right) and Oksana Makarova (second from right) with their Ukrainian refugee hosts in the Cotswolds - Konstantin Tarasov

Oksana speaks of how “exhausted” and “traumatised” Olga, her sister and sister-in-law - who are also doctors - were from treating the wounded. After a month, however, half of the family went back to Kyiv hoping the war was coming to an end.

Of course, that wasn’t to be.

While Olga returned with her two children in September 2022 and started employment at Swindon hospital, Oksana and Konstantin expected the return of the rest of Olga's family because of the harsh winter conditions. But “somehow they survived and people are getting used to it. They said, ‘we got too tired to be scared’. They don’t want to leave their jobs. They’re doctors and their patients need them.”

Throughout June and July, Oksana and Konstantin invited a handful of Konstantin’s former colleagues from Ukraine to stay. After helping them back on their feet, most went on to live independently, no longer affected by the atrocities of war.

'To save your own souls you have to do something'

Asking how Oksana and Konstantin found the process of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, Oksana explained: “It’s been very easy. Our Gloucestershire council is pretty efficient. Initially, when the scheme was developing in its budding state, everything took a bit longer. Now, they have many more people helping. After six months, we had the council coming and checking up on them.

“For the first eight people, we waited for two weeks but the next couple it happened all online and within a couple of days.”

After helping a total of thirteen refugees, Oksana doesn’t want to stop there.

She says: “Currently we have two ladies and two children living in the house. I’m now thinking of finding and bringing over an elderly couple, or a single person, who have very limited means to live from those eastern regions of Ukraine.”

When asking Oksana if she thinks all of this is worth it, she replied: “To save your own souls, you just have to do something.“

