The Russian teenagers facing jail to protest against the war - and their own family

Nataliya Vasilyeva
·4 min read
Russian conscripts get ready to depart in Omsk as the war in Ukraine continues - ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS
Russian conscripts get ready to depart in Omsk as the war in Ukraine continues - ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS

A week after Russia invaded Ukraine, 18-year-old twin sisters Elizaveta and Anastasia Grigoryeva took out their watercolours and set about painting an anti-war poster in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

When they paraded it through the streets of their hometown of Pskov near the Estonian border, they knew they were going against not just their country, but also their own father.

They were arrested within minutes and last week were sentenced to 20 hours of community work.

But they have still not faced the full repercussions from their father, because he has been fighting in Ukraine ever since he was deployed there in late February.

“We had heard rumours that there was going to be a war but it seemed so outlandish,” Elizaveta told The Telegraph on the phone from Pskov.

“He had no idea either,” she added, saying that he was told he was going for “military drills” in Belarus. She would not reveal his identity for fear of him being punished.

A Russian conscript boards a train at a local railway station during departure for the garrisons in Omsk - ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS
A Russian conscript boards a train at a local railway station during departure for the garrisons in Omsk - ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS

‘I would have felt ashamed’

The teenagers, who both sport copious amounts of face piercing and heavy, punk make-up, grew up in Pskov in north-west Russia, home to the famous 76th Guards Air Assault Division whose soldiers have been reportedly involved in April’s massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

The family lives just across the road from the division’s permanent base.

The teenagers found out about the invasion on Feb 24 as they sat with their classmates at school during a recess, scrolling through social media in disbelief.

By the time they decided to join an anti-war rally in Pskov, they had not heard a word from their 42-year-old father, a master sergeant, for days.

“I had a hard time sitting at home and doing nothing. I would have felt ashamed if I hadn't come out,” Anastasia Grigoryeva said.

The teenage girls made a poster, with “Peace to Ukraine! Freedom to Russia!” written across the colours of a Ukrainian flag.

The sisters made a poster, with “Peace to Ukraine! Freedom to Russia!” written across the colours of a Ukrainian flag
The sisters made a poster, with “Peace to Ukraine! Freedom to Russia!” written across the colours of a Ukrainian flag

When they came out to the snow-covered central square of Pskov on a Saturday in early March, the few hundred protesters who had showed up earlier were already detained. The two teenagers walked a few streets away and unfurled their poster there - only to be grabbed by riot police five minutes later.

Anti-war statements punishable

With new draconian laws for “unsanctioned gatherings” in place, anti-war protests in Russia have been sporadic.

A new law adopted by the parliament in the second weekend of the invasion introduced criminal charges for “discrediting Russian armed forces”, literally making any anti-war statement a crime punishable with up to a decade in prison.

The Grigoryeva sisters were lucky - they were detained before the law came into effect. But repercussions were instant: the girls were released from the police station, but the next day a senior officer and a psychologist from their father’s unit came to visit.

Their mother was threatened with losing her job as a shop assistant, and the girls’ teachers at school kept trying to get them to admit they were influenced by enemy propaganda and get them to repent for “betraying” their father.

The 18-year-olds, however, do not view their anti-war protest that way. “I don’t see any contradiction here. I think the Russian government has made a mistake. Why are they sending military men like Dad to their deaths? It makes no sense,” Anastasia said.

Father abides by government

Their father told them afterwards they should not have protested: “He said it’s never a good idea to go against the government.”

Although the girls say their father is not free to discuss his views on the war, they say his mood has changed markedly in recent weeks.

“He started to sound very angry about his commanders and government,” Elizaveta said.

He also complains about poor equipment and food rations that were past the expiry date, she added.

He was given a dressing down from his commanders for his daughters’ anti-war stunt, she said, but Russian troops have other things to worry about in Ukraine: “The people who put pressure on him are already dead.”

Almost four months since the start of the war, the teenagers’ father still has not had a single day of leave.

In the meantime, the teenagers feel as if their life is in limbo. They have shelved their plans to try to apply for university.

Some of their parents’ friends are also in Ukraine: Some have been killed, some, the girls fear, have committed the horrific atrocities in Ukraine that made global headlines this spring.

The sisters said their parents’ generation is not happy about the invasion either but are keeping quiet for fear of being thrown in jail: “A lot of people don’t support (the war) but they are simply too scared to tell the truth.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • AP source: Mavericks acquire Wood for 4 players

    A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said the Houston Rockets are trading center Christian Wood, their leading scorer and rebounder this season, to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for four players and a draft pick. Boban Marjanovic, Trey Burke, Sterling Brown and Marquese Chriss are going to the Rockets, who will also receive the No. 26 pick this year, according to the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not finalized. It will not

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • Gasly to return to AlphaTauri as F1 "silly season" begins

    MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre Gasly is “100% confirmed” to return to AlphaTauri next season, and teams believe Oscar Piastri is ready for a promotion into a Formula One seat. But Williams expects its lineup to remain unchanged through the end of the year — great news, if true, for Nicholas Latifi — and McLaren boss Zak Brown said his relationship with embattled driver Daniel Ricciardo has never been better. All that was revealed Saturday at the Canadian Grand Prix, the ninth event on this year's calend

  • Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh claims world championship silver

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Toronto teenager Summer McIntosh earned a silver medal in the women's 400-metre freestyle and at the world championship Saturday. The 15-year-old was second to veteran swimmer Katie Ledecky of the U.S. Canadian women also claimed silver in the women's 4 x 100 freestyle relay. Ledecky finished in three minutes 38.15 seconds ahead of McIntosh in 3:59.39, which was a Canadian record in the distance. American Leah Smith took bronze in 4:02.08. McIntosh was the youngest athlete on