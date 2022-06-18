The Russian teenagers facing jail to protest against the war - and their own family

Russian conscripts get ready to depart in Omsk as the war in Ukraine continues - ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS

A week after Russia invaded Ukraine, 18-year-old twin sisters Elizaveta and Anastasia Grigoryeva took out their watercolours and set about painting an anti-war poster in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

When they paraded it through the streets of their hometown of Pskov near the Estonian border, they knew they were going against not just their country, but also their own father.

They were arrested within minutes and last week were sentenced to 20 hours of community work.

But they have still not faced the full repercussions from their father, because he has been fighting in Ukraine ever since he was deployed there in late February.

“We had heard rumours that there was going to be a war but it seemed so outlandish,” Elizaveta told The Telegraph on the phone from Pskov.

“He had no idea either,” she added, saying that he was told he was going for “military drills” in Belarus. She would not reveal his identity for fear of him being punished.

A Russian conscript boards a train at a local railway station during departure for the garrisons in Omsk - ALEXEY MALGAVKO/REUTERS

‘I would have felt ashamed’

The teenagers, who both sport copious amounts of face piercing and heavy, punk make-up, grew up in Pskov in north-west Russia, home to the famous 76th Guards Air Assault Division whose soldiers have been reportedly involved in April’s massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

The family lives just across the road from the division’s permanent base.

The teenagers found out about the invasion on Feb 24 as they sat with their classmates at school during a recess, scrolling through social media in disbelief.

By the time they decided to join an anti-war rally in Pskov, they had not heard a word from their 42-year-old father, a master sergeant, for days.

“I had a hard time sitting at home and doing nothing. I would have felt ashamed if I hadn't come out,” Anastasia Grigoryeva said.

The teenage girls made a poster, with “Peace to Ukraine! Freedom to Russia!” written across the colours of a Ukrainian flag.

The sisters made a poster, with “Peace to Ukraine! Freedom to Russia!” written across the colours of a Ukrainian flag

When they came out to the snow-covered central square of Pskov on a Saturday in early March, the few hundred protesters who had showed up earlier were already detained. The two teenagers walked a few streets away and unfurled their poster there - only to be grabbed by riot police five minutes later.

Story continues

Anti-war statements punishable

With new draconian laws for “unsanctioned gatherings” in place, anti-war protests in Russia have been sporadic.

A new law adopted by the parliament in the second weekend of the invasion introduced criminal charges for “discrediting Russian armed forces”, literally making any anti-war statement a crime punishable with up to a decade in prison.

The Grigoryeva sisters were lucky - they were detained before the law came into effect. But repercussions were instant: the girls were released from the police station, but the next day a senior officer and a psychologist from their father’s unit came to visit.

Their mother was threatened with losing her job as a shop assistant, and the girls’ teachers at school kept trying to get them to admit they were influenced by enemy propaganda and get them to repent for “betraying” their father.

The 18-year-olds, however, do not view their anti-war protest that way. “I don’t see any contradiction here. I think the Russian government has made a mistake. Why are they sending military men like Dad to their deaths? It makes no sense,” Anastasia said.

Father abides by government

Their father told them afterwards they should not have protested: “He said it’s never a good idea to go against the government.”

Although the girls say their father is not free to discuss his views on the war, they say his mood has changed markedly in recent weeks.

“He started to sound very angry about his commanders and government,” Elizaveta said.

He also complains about poor equipment and food rations that were past the expiry date, she added.

He was given a dressing down from his commanders for his daughters’ anti-war stunt, she said, but Russian troops have other things to worry about in Ukraine: “The people who put pressure on him are already dead.”

Almost four months since the start of the war, the teenagers’ father still has not had a single day of leave.

In the meantime, the teenagers feel as if their life is in limbo. They have shelved their plans to try to apply for university.

Some of their parents’ friends are also in Ukraine: Some have been killed, some, the girls fear, have committed the horrific atrocities in Ukraine that made global headlines this spring.

The sisters said their parents’ generation is not happy about the invasion either but are keeping quiet for fear of being thrown in jail: “A lot of people don’t support (the war) but they are simply too scared to tell the truth.”