Russian 'strike on Ukraine barracks that killed 600' actually missed target, say people at scene

Kramatorsk

A claim by Russia to have killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers in a revenge strike was thrown into doubt after photographs of the aftermath showed that artillery strikes had missed their targets.

The Russian ministry of defence said in a statement on Sunday that it had carried out a “retaliation operation” against a Ukrainian army barracks and killed “more than 600 Ukrainian soldiers”.

Vladimir Putin’s forces are desperate to claw back public support for the invasion after the destruction of a Russian battalion of mobilised men from the Samara region on New Year’s Eve.

The Ukrainian government said that 400 Russian soldiers died in the Makiivka attack and even the Russian ministry of defence admitted that the death toll was particularly high when it said that 89 men had been killed.

On Sunday, reporters in Kramatorsk, Donbas, shared photos which showed the strikes missed their targets and further claimed no one was inside the barracks at the time of the blast.

Ukraine’s military also denied the attack was successful.

Ukrainian soldiers - Anadolu

“This information is as true as the data that they destroyed all of our Himars,” Serhiy Cherevaty, a Ukrainian military spokesman, said.

Himars are US long-range artillery that Ukraine has used to hit Russian bases and supply depots.

Grieving families in Russia’s Samara region started to bury their dead on Sunday. Two men were buried in Tolyatti, home to Russia’s largest carmaker AvtoVAZ, city authorities said in a statement on the VK Russian social networking site.

Nikolai Rents, the head of Tolyatii, said the two men had gone to Ukraine “to defend the interests of the fatherland, our future and the future of our children”.

Ukrainian coffin - AP

Kremlin propaganda portrays the war as a patriotic battle for survival but frustrated mothers and wives in Samara have accused the Russian ministry of defence of negligence and suppressing information.

Nearly 46,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that the authorities publish a full list of the soldiers killed.

Story continues

In a tearful video published on the Telegram social messaging app, a woman called Elena said that her three sons had all been drafted into the Russian army during mobilisation and that she had not had any official help from the military since the New Year’s Eve attack.

“After the tragedy, the military committee and enlistment office did not respond to an appeal, they do not work with relatives of the mobilised,” she said as she wiped away tears.

Russians’ confidence in the Kremlin has slackened since it ordered a mobilisation and this sense of bewilderment appears palpable in Samara, a city of 1.2 million that lies on the banks of the Volga River.

Dozens of women with their faces covered, whose husbands and sons were mobilised into the Russian army and are now missing, uploaded videos onto Telegram on Sunday protesting against the war. “This is your war, we want peace,” they said.