Russian stock market, crushed by war, will partially reopen

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Russia is reopening its stock market for limited trading nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the invasion of Ukraine.

There will be heavy restrictions on trading Thursday as the exchange opens to prevent the kind of massive selloff that took place on Feb. 24 in anticipation of crushing financial and economic sanctions from Western nations.

The reopening of the Moscow exchange has only minimal significance for investors outside Russia and scant economic impact compared with barrage of U.S.-led sanctions and withdrawals by foreign corporations.

The average exposure by a U.S. investor through a mutual fund or retirement account to Russia is exceedingly small, according to Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research at Morningstar.

“If someone is holding a traditional 60% stock, 40% bond portfolio matched to a global index, their exposure to Russia would be roughly 0.02% of their portfolio,” Johnson said. “Russia barely registers.”

Hundreds of U.S., European and Japanese companies have pulled out of the country; there have been bank runs and panic buying of staples like sugar; and Russia’s currency, the ruble, has languished.

Under the restrictions in place, foreign shareholders will be unable to sell shares — a rule imposed to counter Western sanctions against Russia's weakening financial system and currency.

Trading will be allowed in 33 of the 50 companies that are part of the country's benchmark MOEX index, including air carrier Aeroflot, state-owned gas producer Gazprom and the oil company Rosneft, according to a central bank announcement about the reopening.

Stocks last traded in Moscow on Feb. 25. A day earlier the MOEX sank 33% after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Investor sentiment could be difficult to judge given the restraints in force. The country has banned short-selling, in which investors essentially bet on stock prices to go down.

Moscow's stock exchange is tiny, with a market capitalization of about $773 billion at the end of last year, according to the World Federation of Exchanges. That is dwarfed by the New York Stock Exchange, where the total of all equities is roughly $28 trillion.

It took nearly a month for Russia's central bank to relaunch trading in local government bonds, denominated in rubles.

Average Russians do trade in in Russian stocks: the central bank estimates that roughly 7.7 trillion rubles, equal to roughly $79 billion, of Russia's stock was owned by retail investors as of late 2021.

Russia's government may intervene to support its companies and investors. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said March 1 that the country’s National Wealth Fund would purchase up to 1 trillion rubles ($10.2 billion) in Russian shares by the end of the year.

Before the war, foreign investors were showing growing interest in Russian stocks as an emerging markets opportunity. But roughly a week into the war, Russia was removed from emerging markets indexes compiled by MSCI, a division of Morgan Stanley.

MCSI said that after consultation with a large number of asset managers it determined the Russian stock market to be “uninvestable.” That took away a primary incentive for fund managers to invest there.

On March 3, the London Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of 27 companies with links to Russia, including some of the biggest in energy and finance. The shares lost most of their value prior to the suspension. For example, shares of the energy company Rosneft dropped from $7.91 on Feb. 16 to 60 cents on March 2, while shares of Sberbank plunged from $14.90 to 5 cents in that same time frame.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alan Dershowitz said Ted Cruz's line of questioning during Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS hearings was 'absurd'

    Dershowitz had previously praised Cruz, whom he taught at Harvard University, for making "brilliant arguments."

  • Britain to send 6,000 more missiles to Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

    The Prime Minister will call for an emergency summit of Nato leaders to ‘keep the flame of freedom alive’ in Ukraine.

  • White House Removes Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker From Presidential Council

    The Biden administration asked the Republican Senate candidates to resign or be removed from the council on sports, fitness and nutrition.

  • Singapore to ease COVID restrictions on F&B establishments, live performances

    Restrictions on food and beverage (F&B) establishments imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be eased from Tuesday (29 March).

  • This popular massage gun from Amazon Canada is 30% off right now

    Shoppers agree that this best-selling massage gun is "a 5 out of 5."

  • This Coach Outlet tote is shopper-approved for work, and it's 50% off right now!

    This leather and canvas tote is an easy choice for everyday wear.

  • Stock market will have ‘another leg down’ this year, strategist warns

    Andrew Slimmon, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Melissa Brown, Managing Director of Applied Research at Qontigo, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss handling risk in certain sectors, investor sentiments, inflation, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and the market outlook against economic pressures.

  • Suspect in political operative's slaying has bloody past

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — He's robbed banks and jewelry stores, plotted an audacious jailbreak and once served time for a murder conspiracy. Now, at age 73, George Bratsenis is due back in court Thursday to enter a plea in connection with a political murder mystery in New Jersey. A career criminal from Connecticut, Bratsenis has been implicated in court — but not yet charged publicly — as one of two hired hit men who killed a Democratic political consultant in 2014. Prosecutors have revealed very litt

  • EXPLAINER: What are the latest clues in China's plane crash?

    WUZHOU, China (AP) — Add rain to the challenges facing Chinese investigators as they try to determine why a jetliner with 132 people aboard crashed in remote mountains. Amid difficult conditions, officials said Wednesday they have recovered what they believe is the cockpit voice recorder, one of two “black boxes” carried by the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800. The search was temporarily suspended due to a downpour. The Boeing 737-800 was flying at 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) when it nosediv

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Wild go all in at deadline to get Fleury, back up GM belief

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have raved all season about their chemistry, as much of an asset for them as Kirill Kaprizov's deft scoring touch, the size of their second line or their newly created veteran goaltending tandem. General manager Bill Guerin believed in the team's intangible strength enough to take a big swing at upgrading the roster right before the trade deadline. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was the headliner acquisition, and Guerin didn't flinch at the price of a premium

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.