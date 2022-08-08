Russian spies setting up ‘clandestine networks’ to source military kit from the West

Orlan-10 drones - Vadim Savitsky

Russian spies are setting up “clandestine networks” to source military kit as Moscow’s war machine is reliant on Western technology, according to a new report.

The Kremlin’s “special services are now working to build new routes to secure access to Western microelectronics,” the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi), a London-based think tank, has said.

Russia has lost so many cruise and ballistic missiles, electronic warfare equipment and specialist radios in Ukraine that “the degradation in Russian military capability could be made permanent if appropriate policies are implemented,” the report says.

A secret unit called Line X, formed as part of the KGB during the Cold War, is thought to be behind efforts to avoid sanctions and source for Russia sensitive military equipment subject to tight export controls.

As Western-supplied kit becomes harder to acquire, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and military intelligence agency (GRU) are “aggressively [pursuing] the procurement of parts, components and technical knowledge necessary to build and field weapons designed to crush their adversaries,” Rusi says.

Technical inspections of 27 missiles and other equipment fired at or captured in Ukraine revealed 450 different kinds of unique foreign-made components.

Inspections showed 317 components had been sourced from the US, the most from any single country.

An inside look at the circuitry of the Zarya Guidance computer used on a 9M727 cruise missile, containing US-made parts

Japan and Taiwan were the source of 34 and 30 pieces of kit respectively. Britain was found to have supplied five highly-sensitive components.

Close examination of a Russian Orlan-10 drone, used for identifying Ukrainian positions for subsequent strikes by artillery and other weapons, revealed the camera, produced by Sony, was mounted on a gimbal supplied by the US-firm Hextronik.

The drone’s flight control system is based on technology from Swiss firm STMicroelectronics, with the engine supplied by Japanese company Saito Seisakusho.

The radio used to communicate data to the Russian artillery brigade headquarters included components from US-based Analog Devices and Texas Instruments.

Other weapon systems were found to be similarly reliant on Western technology.

“From the standard to the boutique, Russia’s weapons contain large numbers of microelectronic components originally manufactured in North America, Europe and East Asia,” the report’s authors stated.

"If Russia is to have this silicon lifeline severed, it is critical that governments review and strengthen existing export controls from their own countries and jurisdictions, cooperate multinationally to identify and close down Russian covert procurement networks [and] discourage third countries and jurisdictions from facilitating re-export or transshipment of controlled goods to Russia."

Russia has engaged in scientific and technological (S&T) espionage operations for decades.

For almost a century the country’s intelligence services have prioritised the acquisition of critical technology for Russia’s weapons programmes.

The GPS guidance system used in Russian missiles

Preoccupied with maintaining parity with the West, at its height around 100,000 people were involved in Soviet technical espionage operations, according to the report.

Following the invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24, sweeping sanctions were passed on Russia by the US, the UK and the EU.

These included wide-ranging export controls designed to curtail the country’s access to military technology and critical components.

A variety of other countries and jurisdictions, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Australia and Switzerland, committed to implementing similar measures.

However, Line X, the Soviet-era department of the KGB responsible for stealing or otherwise sourcing Western equipment, is thought to have been revived in Vladimir Putin's Russia and is believed to be continuing operations since the invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, the US government has continued to pursue Russia’s clandestine procurement networks.

Just one month after the 2022 invasion, the US Treasury designated over 30 individuals and companies allegedly procuring critical Western technology on behalf of Russian intelligence agencies, according to the Rusi report.

The UK has also been a target of Russia’s technical espionage operations.

Rusi says a large complement of the KGB’s Line X officers were based in London in the 1980s with one of their key targets being the defence firm Rolls-Royce.

Only five UK-made components were discovered inside the recovered weapons, although they were highly specialised parts such as oscillators and standard crystals used in electronic warfare and surface-to-air missile systems.

These components were designed and produced by Golledge Electronics, a supplier to the electronics industry based in southwest England. The company exports its products to over 50 countries.

In early March 2022, the company reported that it had ceased business in Russia on February 24 following the invasion of Ukraine.

Nobody from Golledge Electronics was available for comment when contacted by the Telegraph.

Equipment lifted from the battlefield also included components from French defence firm Thales.

A Russian soldier prepares Orlan-10 UAV for a battle mission in Ukraine - Ministry of Defense of Russia/Newsflash

A Thales Group spokesperson told The Telegraph the company “has always strictly complied with French and international regulations, which is why - since the European embargo measures taken in 2014 – we have not signed any contracts with Russia in the defence sector.

“In recent weeks, messages have been published on social networks showing our optronic equipment on board Russian military platforms.

“We share the emotion generated by these images, but it is important to remember that this equipment was delivered within the framework of contracts signed before the embargo decreed in 2014.

“These contracts signed before 2014 gave rise to deliveries until 2019. Since 2019, no deliveries have been made to Russia and as a consequence, no deliveries since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.”

Thales has not signed any defence equipment export contracts with Russia since the embargo was imposed in 2014 and has worked with Western governments in the supply of equipment to Ukraine since the Feb 24 invasion.

This support has resulted in some of the firm’s executives being personally sanctioned by Russia.