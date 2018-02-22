Russian, Spanish hooligans hurl fireworks, fists in scary pregame battles (Video)

Spanish and Russian ultras clash in the streets of Bilbao. (Screenshot: Twitter)

Russian soccer hooligans descended on Spain’s Basque country on Thursday for the Europa League game between Spartak Moscow and Athletic Bilbao. How do we know? Because one of them was detained en route, arrested for attempted homocide of an England fan in 2016.

How else do we know? Well, have a look at the videos from the streets outside Bilbao’s stadium, San Mames, before the match. First, a summarizing compilation:

¡Batalla campal en Bilbao! ➡️ Estábamos avisados. Los ultras rusos han exhibido toda su violencia: han lanzado botellas, palos, bengalas, bolas de golf… ⛔️ Es LAMENTABLE ‼️@UEFA pic.twitter.com/hhep1tHcxz — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 22, 2018





Oh, and that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a collection of videos from Bilbao:

Incidentes antes del inicio del partido entre el Athletic de Bilbao y el Spartak de Moscú. pic.twitter.com/44TT1ZtgcY — A3PaísVasco (@A3PaisVasco) February 22, 2018





Crazy scenes at Athletic Bilbao vs Spartak Moscow tonight pic.twitter.com/Q1OQ7UOSgk — Away Days Videos (@AwayDaysVideos) February 22, 2018





Empieza el festival . Spartak en Bilbao. Ya hay heridos . Esperemos no vayamos mañana con crespones negros . Esto es fútbol??? Miedo . Mucho miedo .#avuestraputacasa #fueradeaquí pic.twitter.com/KjjatbygYO — AnaAllacuidaus (@Ana7010) February 22, 2018

Athletic Bilbao vs Spartak Moscow. pic.twitter.com/IJnbRUKIRb — Ultras Barras Bravas (@ultras_barras) February 22, 2018





Disturbios en Bilbao o secuencia de batalla de magos de Harry Potter? pic.twitter.com/z224ggnUNY — Qué desfase!! (@QueDesfase) February 22, 2018





Ultras nazis del Spartak de Moscú en Bilbao. Montando la batalla campal. pic.twitter.com/9u6On0Mlq9 — Pabernos matao (@JordiPedrosa1) February 22, 2018





La tercera vez que nos atacan los ultras del Spartak en Bilbao

Están separados en pequeños grupos y están saliendo de varias calles cercanas a San Mamés pic.twitter.com/vAyB2ysqLu — David Vilumbrales (@Vilum_) February 22, 2018









Athletic Bilbao vs Spartak Moscow. pic.twitter.com/bso03NrsGw — Ultras Barras Bravas (@ultras_barras) February 22, 2018





According to El Correo, at least five people have been arrested, and at least one police officer has been hospitalized. There will surely soon be news of more injuries. This was ugly.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao led the two-leg series on aggregate 4-2 with 30 minutes remaining in Thursday’s second leg. The Spanish club looks set to advance to the Europa League round of 16.

More to come as more information becomes available.

Henry Bushnell covers global soccer, and occasionally other ball games, for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell.