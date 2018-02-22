Russian, Spanish hooligans hurl fireworks, fists in scary pregame battles (Video)

FC Yahoo
Spanish and Russian ultras clash in the streets of Bilbao. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Spanish and Russian ultras clash in the streets of Bilbao. (Screenshot: Twitter)

Russian soccer hooligans descended on Spain’s Basque country on Thursday for the Europa League game between Spartak Moscow and Athletic Bilbao. How do we know? Because one of them was detained en route, arrested for attempted homocide of an England fan in 2016.

How else do we know? Well, have a look at the videos from the streets outside Bilbao’s stadium, San Mames, before the match. First, a summarizing compilation:


Oh, and that seems to be just the tip of the iceberg. Here’s a collection of videos from Bilbao:










According to El Correo, at least five people have been arrested, and at least one police officer has been hospitalized. There will surely soon be news of more injuries. This was ugly.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao led the two-leg series on aggregate 4-2 with 30 minutes remaining in Thursday’s second leg. The Spanish club looks set to advance to the Europa League round of 16.

More to come as more information becomes available.

– – – – – – –

Henry Bushnell covers global soccer, and occasionally other ball games, for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Question? Comment? Email him at henrydbushnell@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @HenryBushnell.

What to Read Next

Back