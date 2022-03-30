Russian soprano Anna Netrebko distances herself from Putin

PA reporter
·1 min read

Renowned Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko has sought to distance herself from Vladimir Putin, expressing “regret” that any allegiance had been “misinterpreted”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the soprano said she had only met the Russian president “a handful of times”, amid criticism over her failure to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

The 50-year-old said: “I am not a member of any political party, nor am I allied with any leader of Russia.

Classical Brit Awards 2008 &#x002013; Show &#x002013; London
Anna Netrebko with her Female Artist of the Year Award at the Classical Brit Awards 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)

“I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted.”

She said she had met Mr Putin “a handful of times”, mostly at awards ceremonies.

Netrebko also received the People’s Artist of Russia honour from President Putin in 2008.

She said: “I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria.

“I love my homeland of Russia and only seek peace and unity through my art.”

Netrebko previously withdrew from engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than reconsidering her support for Mr Putin, it was reported, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.

She said she will return to performing later in the year.

The singer said at the beginning of March that she was “opposed to this senseless war of aggression”, and called on Russia to end it.

It followed an Instagram post in which she had condemned the war but also said that “forcing artists, or any public figure to voice their political opinions in public and to denounce their homeland is not right. This should be a free choice”.

