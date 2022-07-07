Russian shelling kills three, wounds five in Ukraine's Kharkiv - official

(Reuters) - Three people were killed and another five were wounded on Thursday after Russian forces fired rockets at a district in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.

"Three civilians were killed and five were wounded as a result of shelling of the Nemyshlyan district," Oleh Synegubov, the governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Tom Balmforth)