Russian shelling increasing in Donbas, UK military update says

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbas line of control continued to increase on Tuesday but Ukrainian forces managed to repel numerous attempted advances, a British military update said.

"Russia's ability to progress continues to be impacted by the environmental, logistical and technical challenges that have beset them so far, combined with the resilience of the highly-motivated Ukrainian armed forces".

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Chris Reese)