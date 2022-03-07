Russian shelling forces 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee their homes

As Russia steps up its shelling of cities across Ukraine, the UN says 1.5 million people have now fled, the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II. Attempts to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have failed once again. Residents are without power or water.

Russia said on Monday it will open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and the besieged port city of Mariupol.

"Russian forces, for humanitarian purposes, are declaring a 'regime of silence' from 10:00 am on 7 March and the opening of humanitarian corridors," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

It listed evacuation routes from the capital Kyiv as well as Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy -- all of which have been under heavy Russian attacks in recent days.

Moscow said the decision was taken after a "personal request" by French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The pair spoke on Sunday in their fourth conversation since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Moscow said it had informed the UN, the OSCE and other international organisations of the corridors and called on Ukraine to "strictly fulfil all the conditions" of the evacuations.

"We expect concrete actions from the official Kyiv authorities, as well as from the leadership of the above cities mentioned," it said.

The Russian army pummelled Ukrainian cities from the air, land and sea on Monday, with warnings they were preparing for an assault on the capital Kyiv.

The relentless attacks have pushed more than 1.5 million people across Ukraine's borders as refugees, though many others are displaced internally or trapped in cities being reduced to rubble by Russian bombardment.

Fierce battles in the south

Ukraine's military says it is fighting "fierce battles" with Russian forces on the edge of the southern city of Mykolayiv, which sits on the road to the country's biggest port Odessa.

Dozens of civilians have been killed in the battle for Chernihiv in the north. Some of those who remain are living in craters or among the ruins.

Russian shops have, meanwhile, been told to limit sales of essential foodstuffs to counter black market speculation as Western sanctions bite.

Thousands more protestors have been arrested at anti-war demonstrations across Russia, bringing the total to well over 11,000, since the invasion began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will achieve his aims in Ukraine "through negotiation or through war".

The United States has given the "green light" for Poland to supply Kyiv with fighter jets. Moscow warns that such action drags NATO members into the war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the West is in "very active" discussions about a Russian oil embargo. Brent crude oil approached $140 a barrel at the weekend, an all-time high.