Russian release fuels hopes for Biden action on US captives held worldwide

Edward Helmore
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP</span>
Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

Late last month saw the release of Trevor Reed, a US citizen and former marine who had been detained in Russia since 2019 on a nine-year sentence for endangering the “life and health” of Russian police officers.

Now, Reed’s release has increased pressure on the Biden administration to act decisively on the number of other American hostages being held around the world, often for years, without apparent progress toward their return home.

Related: Trevor Reed’s release puts spotlight on other Americans in Russian jail

One of those is 40-year-old Austin Tice, a former marine and freelance journalist for multiple media outlets, including the Washington Post, who was detained in Syria in 2012.

Last week, Tice’s parents, Debra and Marc, met with Biden at the White House, two days after Tice’s mother, Debra, attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. She says she was caught off guard when Biden said at the dinner that he would “like to meet you and Dad to talk about your son”.

The Tices have said they believe that the president’s personal involvement will signal to Syria that the US government views their son’s freedom as a diplomatic priority.

“Knowing that Biden supports the efforts and wants the same things we want gives them license to pursue these things without worrying about repercussions or making a misstep,” Marc Tice told Axios.

But the US maintains an official policy of non-engagement with the Assad regime, and Damascus has “repeatedly made clear” that they will not negotiate on Tice’s case with mediators. That’s left the Tice’s wondering how the administration plans to act on their son’s behalf.

“I left the meeting thinking those were hugely uplifting words. I can hardly wait to see some action,” Debra Tice said. But she cautioned: “We’ve had lots and lots of words in the past nine years and almost nine months. We need action.”

Tice is a marine veteran who had traveled to Syria in May 2012 to report on the civil war’s impact on the Syrian people. On his way out of the country three months later he was detained at a checkpoint in the southern Damascus suburb of Darayya.

Five weeks later a 43-second video titled “Austin Tice is Alive” was posted online showing him blindfolded and held by armed men. Six years later, in November 2018, the then special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O’Brien, said that US officials believed Tice was alive. He did not provide details.

During a March 2020 press briefing, President Donald Trump called on the Assad regime to release him.

“We have one young gentleman, Austin Tice, and we’re working very hard with Syria to get him out,” the president said. “We hope the Syrian government will do that. We are counting on them to do that.

“So, Syria, please work with us. And we would appreciate you letting him out,” Trump added.

The Tice family are now hoping that Reed’s release in a prisoner swap for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving time in Connecticut, marks another rare moment of diplomatic energy around an issue that has largely been obscured under a crush of foreign and domestic political priorities by the last three successive presidents.

On Wednesday, Elizabeth Whelan, whose brother Paul is imprisoned in Russia serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges, joined a rally outside the White House to press for greater official engagement on the issue.

“This is not something a normal family, just an everyday family, has to ever deal with. It is horrific.” Whelan later said. She expressed disappointment that US diplomats had not secured Whelan’s release alongside Reed. “The fact that they couldn’t get them both out at the same time has re-energized that effort, and I hope it brings back the attention to all of these cases.”

The US government says that at least 55 American or legal permanent residents are being wrongfully detained or held hostage in countries including Venezuela, Iran, Afghanistan and Rwanda, according to the advocacy group Bring Our Families Home.

The group gathered outside the White House on Wednesday to plead for the Biden administration’s attention. Some at the rally said they had repeatedly tried to get a meeting with President Biden to discuss their family’s case.

“You have to go to the president, the one who’s going to have to make the tough decisions to solve these particular cases,” Whelan said. “Either that, or there needs to be a better approach to wrongful detention so that we’re not constantly knocking on his door.”

Marc and Debra Tice, parents of US journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria, hold portraits of him during a press conference in Beirut in 2017.
Marc and Debra Tice, parents of US journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria, hold portraits of him in Beirut in 2017. Photograph: Joseph Eid/AFP/Getty Images

Everett Rutherford, whose nephew, Matthew Heath, is jailed in Venezuela on terrorism charges, said the issue of American captives demands “action from the man who occupies the house behind me”.

In nearly all cases, the captives are being held by governments that view Washington as an adversary. Administration officials say the release of Americans wrongfully detained abroad is foreign policy priority.

“We are doing everything we can, almost all of it unseen, almost all of it unsaid in public, to do everything we can to advance the commitment that President Biden has to see these Americans who are wrongfully or unjustly detained around the world or in some cases held hostage around the world brought home,” state department spokesperson, Ned Price, said at a press briefing.

The most recent of those classified as “wrongfully detained” is Brittney Griner, the star center for the Phoenix Mercury, arrested in February at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport after a search of her luggage produced vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis.

The special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, Roger Carstens, “will go anywhere, he will talk to anyone if it means that we’re able to come home with an American, to reunite that American with her or his family”, Price said last week.

Bill Richardson, the former New Mexico governor who has long been involved in efforts to free Americans imprisoned overseas, including in North Korea, is reportedly also involved in the effort to secure Griner’s release. Richardson could not be reached for comment.

Robert Saale, a former director of the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, an intra-agency operation comprising hostage recovery experts from across government that works out of FBI headquarters in Virginia, told the Military Times last year that Syria’s complex dynamics had worked against Tice’s release.

Bill Richardson with US journalist Danny Fenster, center, at JFK airport in November 2021 after helping secure the latter&#x002019;s release from capitivity in Myamar.
Bill Richardson with US journalist Danny Fenster, center, at JFK airport in November 2021 after helping secure the latter’s release from Myamar. Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s almost like a perfect storm of circumstances, sort of inopportune times, where you’ve had chemical strikes by Syrians, followed by retaliatory strikes by the US government. It’s kind of a two steps forward, three steps back process,” he said.

Last week the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the president’s national security team would henceforth remain “in regular contact with the Tices and other families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad.

“We appreciate the bravery and candor of families enduring these harrowing experiences, and we remain committed to supporting them and, most importantly, reuniting them with their loved ones,” Psaki continued.

Last summer, the Tices said they had grown increasingly frustrated with efforts to secure their son’s freedom. “We are also intensely frustrated by the irresolute, on-again-off-again involvement of our government and its insufficient resolve to secure Austin’s release,” according to a statement.

But following their meeting with Biden last week, the family expressed renewed optimism. “Trevor walking free means Austin can walk free,” Debra Tice said. “Because all of the things that I’ve been told that cannot be done obviously can be done. And now, I expect that they will be done.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Madrid quarterfinals with victory over Sinner

    MADRID — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open tennis tournament following a lopsided 6-1, 6-2 win over Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime's serve was effective throughout the third-round match at the clay-court Masters-level event. He fired five aces and won 80 per cent of service points, including 90 per cent on first serve. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed in Madrid, did not face break point, and converted four of the eight break c

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name