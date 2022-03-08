Russian Relatives Call Ukraine Hotline To Learn Fate Of Missing Soldiers

Lee Moran
·1 min read

CNN on Monday aired audio of the relatives of Russian soldiers who have called a hotline in Ukraine that is dedicated to finding out what has happened to Russian soldiers who have gone missing during the war.

More than 6,000 calls from family members and friends in Russia, across Europe and the U.S. have so far been made to the “Comeback From Ukraine Alive” service, which was set up by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry following Russia’s invasion, per the network.

“Hello, is this where one can find out if someone is alive?” one woman asked operators. Others lamented their relatives being forced into military service and used as “cannon fodder” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We will help find their relatives who were deceived and who, without knowing where and why they are going, find themselves in our country,” one worker for the service told CNN. Another goal of the hotline was to “deliver the truth” to Russians who “don’t actually know what’s going on in Ukraine,” she added.

Listen to the audio here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nickel surges to record $100,000 a tonne amid Russia supply concerns

    The price of Nickel more than doubled on Tuesday, following a 70% rise on Monday, with traders with large short positions racing to cover their positions.

  • Attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances increasing rapidly, WHO warns

    The WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, told a news briefing that the tally included incidents where ambulances had been commandeered for purposes other than emergency healthcare. The agency was working to rapidly supply medical supplies to Ukraine, where oxygen, insulin, personal protective equipment, surgical supplies and blood products are running low, Europe regional director Hans Kluge said at the briefing.

  • 'Tough 24 hours ahead' as rains flood Sydney

    STORY: Tens of thousands of Australians have fled their homes as flood warnings stretch across the country’s east coast. Torrential rains have pummelled the country's largest city Sydney, flooding the streets of several large suburbs. Nearly two dozen people have been reported dead since floods in Australia began late last month. Local authorities said Tuesday a 67-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son in western Sydney were found dead near an abandoned car in a stormwater canal. New South Wales emergency service commissioner Carlene York called the flooding unprecedented: "I think what's happening, or I know what's happening in this event, is people make decisions based on past history, and I think this event has shown there is no past history similar to this event." While Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said more flooding was expected from Queensland to Victoria. "A tough 24 hours, even 48 hours ahead, and even if the rain does stop on Wednesday (March 9) and Thursday (March 10), which it will, there is still a lot of water in these rivers." Australia's eastern rivers were already near capacity following record downpours in several parts of Queensland and New South Wales states over recent weeks. Those rains cut off entire towns, swept away farms and livestock, and shut down power for countless residents. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered further emergency personnel to flood-hit areas.

  • Russia revives COVID support programme to help firms hit by Ukraine sanctions

    Russia is resuming a support programme for critically important firms, hoping to protect companies from the effects of international sanctions by reviving measures first introduced in 2020 to shield them from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has triggered an unprecedented wave of economic and financial sanctions from Western and allied governments, and of international firms suspending or ending business in Russia or with Russian companies. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and defended the invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow needed to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine's east as well as its own interests.

  • Trump slams Bill Bar as 'slow' and 'lethargic' in 3-page letter to NBC's Lester Holt

    Trump slams Bill Bar as 'slow' and 'lethargic' in 3-page letter to NBC's Lester Holt

  • 'Hero' Ukrainian Boy, 11, Makes It To Slovakia Alone After 700-Mile Journey

    The boy had only a passport and a plastic bag, and a phone number was written on his hand, according to Slovakian authorities.

  • The children of some of Russia's wealthiest oligarchs are rebelling against Putin on Instagram and calling for peace

    Russian oligarchs' children and Russian celebrities on social media have condemned the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Former Playboy employee claims Bill Cosby sent her a card with a 'crazy' message after raping her

    On Monday, Secrets of Playboy explored the alleged predatory behavior of actor Bill Cosby. Since 2014, 60 women have accused the comedian of sexual assault, some of which alledgedly took place at the Playboy Mansion. “When the whole Cosby story broke, I was like, oh, man, none of that was a surprise. You know, I was there. I saw--I know what he did.” Former Playboy employee PJ Masten claimed Cosby raped and sodemized her while she was working for the company in Chicago. “I woke up in bed naked, and I looked to my left, and there he was naked, sleeping next to me, and I was in a panic,” Masten recalled. “And I slivered out of the bed to try to collect my clothes that were all over the floor, and I had blood coming down my leg 'cause he sodomized me. And blood was dripping on the floor. I put my clothes on, but there was a lot of blood. It was a lot of blood. I dripped it all the way out in the lobby in the hotel.” Masten had been friends with Cosby for years prior to the assault. She shared a card he sent her the day after the alledged rape. “This is the original card that he sent me the following day after he raped me - - when he sent me a 4-foot ficus tree,” Masten said.”It says, ‘Stay healthy mentally. Stay in charge of yourself. Bill Cosby.’ How crazy was that?” Masten attempted to report the assault but claims that due to Hugh Hefner and Cosby’s close friendship, she was told she’d be fired for making a fuss. Sondra Theodore, Hefner’s girlfriend of five years, explained why he catered to Cosby’s perversions. “Cosby was his go-to celebrity at the Jazz Festival, at the tennis tournament,” Theodore said. “It was Cosby the funny man that did these things for Hef. Because of that, he was allowing the women to be used.”

  • The Russian-born billionaire who founded Stolichnaya vodka is changing the brand's name

    Yuri Shefler, the Russian-born billionaire who founded the company, said the name, and its tie to Russia, was no longer representative of the brand.

  • US photographer defends taking image of dead Ukrainian family that shocked the world: ‘This is a war crime’

    Photograph shows four dead family members who had just reached Kyiv from Irpin city

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.