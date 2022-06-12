The ‘Russian Proust’ who rivalled Nabokov – then fell victim to the Nazis

The Russian émigré writer Yuri Felsen, pictured at the age of 18 - Robert Greer/Prototype

Yuri Felsen was killed at Auschwitz in 1943. With his death, we lost an alternate history, in which “the Russian Proust”, as he was then known, reached the fame of his Parisian forebear, or that of Nabokov and other countrymen who’d quit the fledgling USSR. Felsen, a Jew who moved to Paris in 1923, published three novels and some stories in Russian, but the war would occlude him from wider view. Until this week, his tally of Englished works was one.

Thanks to the London-based small press Prototype, and translator Bryan Karetnyk, Deceit should open the gates. First published in 1930, his debut novel was the first part of a grand projet, one title for which was Roman s pisatelem, or Romance with an Author. That Russian word roman means both “novel” and “love affair”, which could serve as an X-ray of Deceit: structured as a diary, it immerses itself in the feelings of an unnamed narrator, who lives in Paris, and whose love interest, Lyolya, frequently goes and comes; our man drifts through his life, unfaithful to Lyolya yet suspicious of what Bobby, their friend, intends. The narrator is capricious, cunning and “neurasthenic” – meaning “nervously exhausted”; this is a word we should revive – while Lyolya, glimpsed through his thoughts, has a shifty craftiness of her own. (The characters recur in the other novels, and would have appeared in several more.)

So far, so very Proust, of whom Felsen was an acolyte. Witness his long, elastic sentences, and some of their favourite tricks, such as the centrifugal spin from a transient feeling to an apophthegm on humanity. As for the “Russian” bit, the narrator’s voice has a Nabokovian mordancy. His introspections can seem a shade too dense and repetitive, but the Proustian bar is set so high. Felsen’s name deserves to be conjured with, just as it was before Paris fell.

