Russian prosecutors ask court to name Meta as "extremist organisation" - Interfax

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Meta logo and Russian flag

(Reuters) - Prosecutors have asked a Russian court to designate Facebook's parent organisation Meta Platforms as an "extremist organisation," Interfax reported on Friday.

The state prosecutor also asked Russia's communications watchdog to restrict access to Meta's Instagram social networking service.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Meta would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine .

Another Russian news agency, TASS, reported that Russian investigators had opened a case about Meta's actions.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The numbers behind the Raptors' three-game slide are not pretty

    Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Report: Group of Russian NHLers couldn't agree on statement on Ukraine invasion

    According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a group of Russian NHL players decided not to release a joint statement on Ukraine after they couldn't agree on what to say.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Here are 3 upcoming Switch games for spring

    These games are coming to Switch in March and April.

  • Edmonton Stingers fall to Real Estelí in Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14

  • Could Anton Forsberg solve a contender's goalie problem?

    The Ottawa Senators have received quality netminding from a player that's likely not a part of their future plans.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Chris Boucher on trade scares, Goran Dragic, play-in format

    Chris and Mike discuss the time Chris thought he was getting traded, the play-in tournament, Goran Dragic getting booed, dunk contests and more.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yukon soccer phenom signs pro contract with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 team

    Yukon soccer phenom Joe Hanson will play his first game as a professional later this month after signing a contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps organization. "It doesn't feel real yet, but it does," the 18-year-old said. "It's still sinking in, but I'm excited and I know that it means a lot to the territory and a lot of people that have helped me and worked with me along this path." Hanson, who has been told he's the first Yukoner to sign a professional soccer contract, signed a two-year contra

  • Brian McKeever wins 15th career gold medal with victory in Para cross-country sprint

    Canada's Brian McKeever continued adding to his legendary Paralympic resumé on Wednesday, as he won gold in the men's visually impaired sprint cross-country event in China. The 42-year-old Canmore, Alta., native finished the race with a time of three minutes 19.5 seconds to edge American Jake Adicoff by 0.8 seconds, and Zebastian Modin, of Sweden, who claimed bronze with a time of 3:37.8. The medal is McKeever's 19th career medal, and 15th gold across six Games, dating back to Salt Lake City 200

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder