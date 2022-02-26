Russian politicians break ranks with Kremlin to condemn invasion

The Russian flag flies on the State Duma building in Moscow

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is proving so unpopular that several Russian MPs are withdrawing their support for the Kremlin.

The State Duma, the lower house of Russian parliament, last week voted to recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist regions. President Vladimir Putin signed the motion into law on Monday.

Two days later Russia’s upper house of parliament gave the green light to sending Russian troops "abroad". However, it was not clear until Thursday morning that Mr Putin had ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mikhail Matveyev, a member of the State Duma, on Saturday called on the Kremlin to stop the invasion.

"By voting to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics I voted for peace, not a war. For Russia to become a shield for the Donbass, not for bombing Kyiv," he said.

Another MP, Communist Oleg Smolin, said on Friday he was "shocked" by the invasion and was sorry for the loss of life.

Their statements came amid a myriad of anti-war petitions from Russian teachers, scientists and doctors.

Even some of the most Kremlin-friendly pundits began to publicly question the rationale behind Moscow unleashing a war on a sovereign nation.

Andrey Kortunov, director of the Russian International Affairs Council that advises the foreign ministry, told the BBC he had not advised Russians officials to launch an invasion and that many in the Russian government were shocked at the decision.

“I would say that many of us in the foreign office were surprised and I would say shocked and I would even say devastated to see what is happening,” he said.

“This is an important red line that was crossed by the Russian leadership and the repercussions are likely to be very significant."

Russia’s foreign ministry sought to punish some of the country’s most respected journalists for speaking out against the invasion.

Elena Chernenko, a veteran foreign affairs reporter for the Kommersant newspaper who often travelled with Sergey Lavrov, the foreign minister, said on Friday she was ejected from his pool for “unprofessionalism”.