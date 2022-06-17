Russian outlets share videos claiming to show 2 Americans reported missing in Ukraine

MEREDITH DELISO
·5 min read
Russian outlets share videos claiming to show 2 Americans reported missing in Ukraine

Russian state-controlled news outlets released videos Friday that they claim show two Americans who have been reported missing in Ukraine.

Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, both former service members from Alabama, volunteered to assist Ukrainian forces in the war against Russia, U.S. officials and their families said. They both have not been heard from since June 8, when they were in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine, their families said.

On Friday, state-controlled paper Izvestia released a 37-second video that it said depicts Huynh. In it, he can be heard delivering a pro-Russian statement while a Russian translation plays over the footage.

Russian state-controlled outlet RT also has released footage of an interview it said is with Huynh.

PHOTO: Russian state-controlled RT posted a video that it said shows Andy Huynh, one of the Americans reported missing in Ukraine. (RT)
PHOTO: Russian state-controlled RT posted a video that it said shows Andy Huynh, one of the Americans reported missing in Ukraine. (RT)

A journalist from RT posted a 10-second video that he said shows Drueke, during which he can be heard addressing his mother directly to the camera.

"I hope to be back home as soon as I can," he said while wearing fatigues and sitting in what appears to be an office.

In an article on its website, RT said its interviews with Huynh and Drueke were conducted on Thursday in a detention center in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

PHOTO: A journalist from Russian state-controlled RT posted a 10-second video that he said shows Alexander Drueke, one of the Americans reported missing in Ukraine. (Roman Kosarev/RT)
PHOTO: A journalist from Russian state-controlled RT posted a 10-second video that he said shows Alexander Drueke, one of the Americans reported missing in Ukraine. (Roman Kosarev/RT)

The videos come a day after a photo that appears to show both men with their hands behind their backs started circulating online.

The former service members have been in Ukraine since April and met while in the country, their families said.

Drueke, an Army veteran, wanted to help train the Ukrainian forces, his mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke, told "Good Morning America."

"He wanted to go over and help train the Ukrainian soldiers and show them how to use the equipment that the U.S. has been sending over there for them," she said.

She said she last heard from her son in a text message on June 8. He said he was with Huynh at the time, and there were unverified reports that they may have been captured by Russian forces, she said.

MORE: Families waiting for word on Americans reported missing in Ukraine

Huynh, a former Marine who reached the rank of corporal, went to help defend Ukraine during the war, his fiancée, Joy Black, told "Good Morning America."

"We just really want him back," Black said through tears. "He's got such a big heart. He knew this wasn't the easy thing, but this was the right thing."

Two Alabama lawmakers said Wednesday they have been asked by the men's families for their help in locating them.

Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., said his office has reached out to the State Department and FBI to "get any information possible" about Huynh's whereabouts after his family reached out to the congressman's office this week.

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., said her office has been in contact with the State Department, the FBI and other members of the Alabama Congressional delegation after Drueke's family contacted her for help this week after losing contact with him for several days.

Drueke's family also said it was aware of the newly circulating photo that appears to show the missing men.

"Our contact at the State Department is aware of possible photographic evidence of Alex's and Andy's capture circulating on Russian media," the Drueke family said in a statement to ABC News. "They are working to verify it. We are very hopeful."

PHOTO: Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh are Americans who had volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces. Both are now missing in Ukraine. (Drueke family | Joy Black)
PHOTO: Alexander Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh are Americans who had volunteered to join the Ukrainian forces. Both are now missing in Ukraine. (Drueke family | Joy Black)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that he did not have any information on the missing men when asked about Drueke and Huynh.

The State Department said this week it is aware of the "unconfirmed" reports of two Americans captured by Russian forces, a spokesperson said.

"We are limited in terms of what we know at the moment," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters Thursday. "We're closely monitoring the situation, we are in contact with Ukrainian authorities, as well as with the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the families of the two reported missing U.S. citizens."

Price said the State Department had not had any direct communication with Russia concerning the whereabouts of the two men.

"If we feel that such outreach through our embassy in Moscow or otherwise would be productive in terms of finding out more information on the whereabouts of these individuals, we won't hesitate to do that," he said.

MORE: Russia-Ukraine live updates

Price said the department is also aware of a third, unidentified American who reportedly traveled to Ukraine to fight and whose "whereabouts are unknown."

"Similarly, our understanding was that this individual had traveled to Ukraine to take up arms," Price said, adding that the person was identified as missing "in recent weeks" and that the State Department was also in contact with their family.

PHOTO: Grady Kurpasi in Ukraine in an undated photo. (Kurpasi Family)
PHOTO: Grady Kurpasi in Ukraine in an undated photo. (Kurpasi Family)

A family spokesperson told ABC News that the missing American is retired Marine captain Grady Kurpasi, who served 12 years in the Marine Corps.

"We have had just as many leads pointing to the direction that he may not be alive anymore, and we've had just as many leads point to the direction that he's a P.O.W.," the family's spokesperson, Don Turner, told ABC News.

Kurpasi's wife, Soohee Kim, told ABC News her husband left Wilmington, North Carolina, on March 7 bound for Ukraine and she last heard from him in late April. She said that she has been in regular contact with the State Department and hears from them almost daily.

Turner said they're not going to quit searching for him.

"Marines don't leave anyone behind," Turner said. "Right now, he's not been left behind because we're still trying to find him."

The State Department has warned U.S. citizens against traveling to Ukraine during the war and that Russian security officials could be "singling out" U.S. citizens.

ABC News' Christopher Looft, Vera Drymon and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Russian outlets share videos claiming to show 2 Americans reported missing in Ukraine originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nupur Sharma controversy: Prayagraj demolition breaks a family's dream

    The demolition of Muslim activist Afreen Fatima's house in India has left her family and neighbours in fear.

  • US condemns ‘offensive comments’ made by Indian ruling party officials on Prophet Muhammad

    New Delhi has been facing diplomatic backlash from Arab countries over the incendiary remarks

  • Russian TV shows videos of 2 US vets captured in Ukraine

    Russian state television showed video Friday of two U.S. military veterans who went missing last week while fighting in Ukraine, confirming that the men were taken captive and raising fears about their fate. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, both from Alabama, were believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since the war began on Feb. 24. Drueke, speaking into the camera from what appeared to be an office, sent a message to his mother, concluding with a quick wink.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Winnipeg brewery offers Barry Trotz free beer for life if he coaches Jets

    A local brewery has vowed that coveted free-agent coach Barry Trotz will never go thirsty if he signs on to coach his hometown Jets.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.